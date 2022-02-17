Last chance to get 15% off Horizon Forbidden West before launch: Daily Deals

Last chance to save on one of 2022's biggest games

Horizon Forbidden West is coming out tomorrow, so today is your last chance to get 15% off a copy of the game at Currys!

As you can read in our 4.5-star Horizon Forbidden West review, there's a lot to love about this game — emphasis on "a lot," as it's as huge as it is drop-dead gorgeous.

Not only that, but you can already save on a Kirby and The Forgotten Land pre-order, get AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging for their lowest price and much more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £51 @ Currys with code ALOY15

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £51 @ Currys with code ALOY15
Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for £10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

View Deal
Kirby and the Forgotten Land: was £49 now £42 @ ShopTo.net

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: was £49 now £42 @ ShopTo.net
Kirby's latest adventure is looking amazing on Switch — especially the strange new addition of being able to eat cars. Explore abandoned structures from a past civilisation and save the kidnapped Wardle Dees.

View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro: was £239 now £169 @ eBay with code TAKEIT

Apple AirPods Pro: was £239 now £169 @ eBay with code TAKEIT
eBay is slashing £70 off the AirPods Pro for a limited time. The newer AirPods Pro deliver the same awesome active noise cancellation as their predecessors while adding support for MagSafe charging. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Spatial Audio.

View Deal
Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3070 GPU: was £1,255 now £1,099 @ eBuyer

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3070 GPU: was £1,255 now £1,099 @ eBuyer
Now £155 off at eBuyer, the Acer Nitro 5 is one of the cheapest RTX 3070 laptops available. This laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB of RAM, and RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. A 1TB PCIe SSD provides fast and ample file storage. 

View Deal
Xbox Game Pass for PC (2 months): was £15 now £7 @ Amazon

Xbox Game Pass for PC (2 months): was £15 now £7 @ Amazon
Xbox Game Pass is one of the best deals in gaming. And now, you can get two months of it for half price This service boasts a catalog of over 100 games on PC.

View Deal
Deathloop Standard Edition for PS5: was £47 now £19 @ Currys

Deathloop Standard Edition for PS5: was £47 now £19 @ Currys
Now £28 off, the Editor's Choice game, Deathloop for PS5 is at its lowest price ever. In our Deathloop review, we loved its beautiful, explorable worlds, fun stealth mechanics and dual-wielding fighting style. Grab it now for its best price price yet! While it isn't in stock currently, it will be soon.

View Deal
Resident Evil Village (PS5 + Xbox): was £31 now £27 @ Amazon

Resident Evil Village (PS5 + Xbox): was £31 now £27 @ Amazon
It may be a small discount, but the £4 cut drops the latest entry in the Resident Evil series to its lowest price. It's a cracking single-player story that takes a lot of action cues from RE4, while maintaining the scariness RE7.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

Jason England
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He specializes in finding the best deals to make sure you never pay more than you should for gadgets! Jason takes a particular interest in writing and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 