Intel: 10th Gen H-Series chips will deliver 5GHz speeds to gaming laptops

Intel's 10th Gen Core processors have meant a boost in performance for mainstream and ultraportable laptops as well as better gaming performance. And now gaming laptops will be able to enjoy the same benefits.

Intel announced at CES 2020 that Intel Core H-series processors will be coming to gaming laptops later this year. Designed for both gamers and content creators, these 10th Gen Intel Core chips should offer 5 GHz-plus performance, according to Intel. Laptops equipped with these chips should also benefit from technologies likes Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 and Optane memory, which speeds up PC performance.

In addition to 5GHz speeds for its Core i7 chips, Intel is promising even faster clock speeds for Core i9 H-Series processors. Expect those 10th Gen processors to find their way into gaming laptops in 2020, Intel says.

We had a chance to benchmark Intel's 10th Gen Ice Lake CPUs last year. And in terms of numbers relevant to gaming, we found that the new Iris Plus graphics for 10-Gen CPUs can play leading games at 1080p with double the frame rates over previous iterations of Intel's chips. On the 3DMark Ice Storm Unlimited benchmark, the Iris Plus-equipped Intel system reached 112,379, compared to a score of 90,977 for a 13-inch HP Spectre x360 with an 8th Gen Core i7-8565U Whiskey Lake CPU. And that was on a machine with integrated graphics.

Intel's Core H-series announcement is just one of the many laptop-centric announcements we're tracking at CES this week. Check out our CES 2020 hub for more laptop coverage.