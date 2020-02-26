Killer headphone deal: AKG N700NC M2 now cheaper than ever

The AKG N700 NC are a solid pair of headphones for the price. Rarely on sale, the Samsung store is currently taking $100 off these everyday headphones.

For a limited time, Samsung has the AKG N700NC M2 Wireless Headphones on sale for $199.99. That's $100 off and just $4 shy of their all-time low price (which we saw over the holidays).

AKG N700NC M2 Wireless Headphones: was $299 now $199 @ Samsung

The AKG N700NC M2 wireless headphones offer unparalleled comfort and excellent sound. Samsung is currently taking $100 off these wireless headphones.

AKG N700NC M2 wireless headphones feature adaptive noise cancellation, memory foam ear cushions, and a foldable design for easy travel. With up to 23 hours of battery life per charge, they're perfect for blocking out surrounding noise on a long flight or on your everyday commute.

Although we didn't get our hands on the AKG N700NC M2s, sister site Tom's Guide reviewed its predecessor. In their AKG N700NC review, they liked its attractive design, proficient noise cancellation and rich, detailed sound.

The N700NC M2's are made from premium materials and boast a sleek, modern design. Their leatherette memory foam ear pads are even cozier than the Bose QC 35 IIs or the Sony WH-1000XM3s, despite them being a tad heavier than both.

In terms of performance, the AKGs let you enjoy music the way the artist intended. I own the AKG Y50BTs and can testify to AKG's remarkably rich and detailed signature sound.

At $100 off, the AKG N700NC M2's are a great value and a solid choice if you want a comfortable, luxurious listening experience at an affordable price.