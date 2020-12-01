Killer Cyber Monday deals: 10% off Bose Companion computer speakers

Its time to indulge in the rich melodies of the season. This Cyber Monday turn up the savings with up to 10% off these Bose Companion computer speakers.

Most computer monitors these days don't come with built-in speakers. If they do, we've noticed the sad trend of high, tinny sounds and a disappointing lack of bass. Thankfully, right now you can get the Bose Companion 2 Series III Speakers for just $89. And hey, why not upgrade your sound all the way with the Bose Companion 20 Speakers for $224.

Bose Companion Multimedia Speakers deal

Bose Companion Series III Multimedia Speakers: was $99 now $89 @ Amazon

Add a new depth to your listening experience with these Bose Companion speakers. With high quality audio performance, and volume control within easy reach, be ready to get transported to next-level sound quality.View Deal

Bose Companion 20 Multimedia Speaker System: was $249 now $224 @ Amazon

Add a new, dramatic depth to your listening experience with these Bose Companion speakers. With high quality audio performance, and volume control within easy reach, be ready to get transported to next-level sound quality.View Deal

Why settle for less than stellar sound quality? Get the best sound balance possible with these Bose Companion Multimedia Speakers.

The Bose Companion 2 Series III is a good quality budget set of speakers that will bring your listening experience from "eh" to "wowzers!" With the volume control and audio jack right on the front of the speaker, taking control of your music is quick and easy.

Is your listening experience already there? You can always take it to the next step, creating a more dramatic, more rich, sound that will shake you to the tip of your toes. The Bose Companion 20 is equipped with TrueSpace technology that reproduces wide, and natural sound. Customize your space easily with its sleek design and volume control pod that you can move around as you see fit.

Cyber Monday deals are still going! Don't forget to bookmark our best Cyber Monday deals hub to keep track of all the best deals the season has to offer.