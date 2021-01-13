Intel teases 12th Gen Alder Lake chips — Apple's M1 could get some competition

Apple may have stunned the industry with its ARM-based MacBooks and their high-performing hybrid M1 chips in November last year, but Intel is looking to be the future foundation of not just mobile processors, but desktops, too.
Intel showed off its 12th-generation Alder Lake chips at CES 2021, mimicking the hybrid performance and efficiency of Apple’s M1 chip, although Intel is promising a bit more ‘oomph’.
- Best laptops in 2021
- MacBook Air with M1 (2020) review
- Intel unveils 11th Gen Core vPro CPUs at CES 2021
The Alder Lake chips are expected to feature an enhanced version of the 10-nanometer SuperFin designs, two new core architectures including ‘Golden Lake’ for power and ‘Gracemont’ for efficiency. Along with faster transistors and an improved MIM Capacitor, Intel is striving for a “significant breakthrough in x86 architecture.”
With Intel’s 11th-gen Tiger Lake already impressing with its eight-core CPUs along with its upcoming 11th-gen Rocket Lake desktop CPUs, Intel is clearly pushing the boat out for desktops and laptops alike. If its hybrid, ARM-like Alder Lake chips are ready to roll out later this year, Apple should be wary of competition.
It will be a while before we see these chips. In the meantime, find out everything that’s going down over at CES 2021.