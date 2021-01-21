Hurry! Samsung Odyssey curved gaming monitor with 240Hz refresh rate now $100 off

In the world of gaming monitors, the ideal option is one that packs a QHD resolution and a high refresh rate — offering both razor-sharp and buttery smooth visuals to really bring the best out of your gaming laptop. At the moment, that combo is an expensive one, which is why this deal is so special.

Right now at Newegg and Samsung’s own online store, you can pick up the Odyssey G7 C27G75T 27-inch curved monitor with these amazing specs for just $599, which drops the price of this beast by $100!

Samsung QHD 27-inch curved gaming monitor: was $699 now $599.99 @ Newegg

An all-encompassing curved monitor to plug your portable gaming rig into, Samsung’s Odyssey G7 comes with a gorgeous QLED panel, offering a 1440p resolution and lusciously vivid colours. Luminosity and contrast are off the charts with HDR600 built-in and gameplay is oh-so-smooth, thanks to the 240Hz refresh rate.View Deal

While we haven’t gone hands-on with this beast ourselves, we are confident in recommending it based on that insane spec list and price point. Starting at that 1000R curvature. Seriously, if you have been playing on flat panels until now, the change is seriously mind-blowing.

Pair that with a 240Hz refresh rate (and G-Sync for minimal screen tear) that keeps visuals going as smooth as butter with the 1440p QHD resolution, and you end up with something truly beautiful for your stay-at-home gaming setup.

Oh, and HDR600 gives each scene real depth, and you’ve got both DP and HDMI inputs for multiple devices (maybe you got lucky and bagged a PS5 or Xbox Series X too).

Have you been waiting for a good gaming monitor? This provides an insane level of value for money. But for the best options if budget is not an issue, check out our gaming monitors list.