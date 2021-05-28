Huge laptop deal: get this Gateway 14 Notebook with 11th Gen Intel CPU for under $500

Sometimes, when looking for the best laptop deals, it’s easy to look at just the price reductions. They are good, but you’re missing out on amazing list prices too, such as this Gateway 14 .

Right now, this 14-inch Gateway notebook with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB RAM is available for under $500, which is crazy good value for money!

Gateway 14: just $499 at Walmart

The Gateway 14 is a powerful notebook with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 power, 16GB RAM and a big 512GB SSD. Seriously, specs like this are amazing to see in a laptop under $500.

Gateway is a name you will regularly see across Walmart with very competitively priced laptops, which offer plenty of power at little cost. This 14-inch notebook is yet another reason why you should be paying attention to this brand when you see it.

Open up the sleek and stylish shell, and you’ll see a nice 14-inch FHD display with THX-certified speakers for an immersive experience. For security, you have a built-in fingerprint reader, which makes this good for keeping your work safe.

Under the hood is where things get interesting, as the Gateway 14 comes packed with the latest Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU and integrated Iris Xe graphics. This is a seriously capable chip for productivity, along with some light casual gaming.

Multitasking is handled by 16GB DDR4 RAM and the 512GB SSD is great for fast loading times. Overall, the Gateway 14 is a machine that’s great for everyday use and even some more prosumer-centric tasks, too. It’s an awesome all-rounder.