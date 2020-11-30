HP Cyber Monday monitor deal bundles keyboard, and mouse for $105

Cyber Monday is here and we're spotting the best deals ever on computer accessories. Making its way to the top of the list of Cyber Monday monitor deals is this HP 23-inch monitor bundle.

As part of HP's Cyber Monday sale, you can get the HP 23er 23-inch Monitor with Keyboard and Mouse Combo for $105 via coupon,""BFCMDAS". Normally, you'd expect to pay $210 for this accessory bundle, so that's $105 off or 50% off its regular price. This is one of the best value Cyber Monday deals on monitors we've seen so far.

HP Cyber Monday monitor deal

HP 23" Monitor w/ Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo: was $209 now $105 @ HP

Save $105 with this computer accessory bundle via HP coupon,"BFCMDAS". The bundle includes a 23-inch HP 23er 1080p monitor and the HP Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo save you those precious USB ports because they both work off of the same receiver. View Deal

The HP 23er is one of the best affordable monitors for the money.

It features a (1920 x 1080) resolution and Technicolor Color Certification to ensure you're getting colors as true-to-life as possible. Meanwhile, narrow bezels and a thin design give this monitor an incredibly attractive and modern style.

Buying accessories for a new computer can be stressful and expensive. Picking out a monitor is one thing, but then having to choose a mouse and keyboard as well..? Thankfully HP understands this plight, and brings us a bundle to save you the stress of choosing, and saves you a good amount of money as well.

The HP Wireless Keyboard and Mouse 300 included in this deal both operate off of the same USB receiver. All of these things add up to a one-of-a-kind deal and less clutter for your space-starved desk. This bundle really has it all! The only thing missing is your laptop.

Cyber Monday is in full swing all week and there are tons of great sales out there to be had. Make sure you bookmark our best Cyber Monday deals hub to stay updated on the best deals this season.