Best Cyber Monday HP deals 2021

The best HP post Cyber Monday 2021 deals are available now. The PC maker's sitewide sale slashes up to 57% off select HP laptops, monitors, gaming gear, and more.

For a limited time, you can get the HP EliteBook 840 G8 for $1,093 from HP. Typically, this business laptop retails for $2,186, so that's $1,093 in savings. Literally half off! This is one of the biggest discounts we've seen for this laptop which rarely goes on sale.

It's also one of the best post Cyber Monday laptop deals you can get right now.

HP EliteBook 840 G8: was $2,186 now $1,093 @ HP HP EliteBook 840 G8: was $2,186 now $1,093 @ HP

HP currently knocks a massive $1,093 off the excellent HP Elitebook 840 G8 business laptop. The laptop on sale packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare with 400 nits of brightness, an HD privacy camera and a fingerprint sensor. Its sleek chassis houses a 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and a 256GB SSD.

HP manufacturers some of the industry's best laptops and the HP Elitebook 840 G8 is a prime example. The laptop on sale packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare with 400 nits of brightness, an HD privacy camera, and a fingerprint sensor. Its sleek chassis houses a 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and a 256GB SSD.

In our previous-gen HP Elitebook 840 G7 review, we praise its sleek, aluminum build, fast performance, ample port selection and comfortable keyboard. We give the Elitebook 840 G7 a rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our hard to get Editor's Choice award.

For your connectivity needs, the HP Elitebook 840 supplies you with plenty of ports. It has two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, an HDMI 1.4 input and a SIM card slot for LTE connectivity. You also get a headphone/mic jack, Smart Card reader, and Kensington lock.

And that's just one of the fantastic Cyber Monday deals from HP.

Cyber Monday 2021 falls on November 26-29 and we expect to see tons of excellent deals on today’s most coveted tech. Be sure to bookmark our Cyber Monday 2021 deals hub for the best holiday discounts.

Until then, here are the best HP Cyber Monday deals you can get right now.

HP's limited time Cyber Monday deals end November 22.

More HP Cyber Monday deals

HP Envy x360 15 Convertible Laptop: was $740 now $600 @ HP HP Envy x360 15 Convertible Laptop: was $740 now $600 @ HP

If you're looking for a 2-in-1 laptop that's great for multitasking, this 15-inch convertible should fill the bill. HP packs in 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and even a fingerprint reader for extra security; the whole thing is powered and an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU and integrated Radeon graphics.

HP 17z Laptop: was $1,150 now $700 @ Newegg HP 17z Laptop: was $1,150 now $700 @ Newegg

'Tis the season for desktop replacements, and this 17-inch powerhouse from HP is a great tool for both work and play. 16GB of memory means zippy startups, and under the hood you'll find an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, a 512GB SSD, and a beautiful HD+ touchscreen. It's a premium machine at an affordable price.

HP Laptop 15t: was $599 now $375 @ HP HP Laptop 15t: was $599 now $375 @ HP

Save $200 on the HP Pavilion Laptop (15t-dw300). It has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 2.4GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Iris Xe graphics and a 256GB SSD. This deal ends Nov. 22.

HP Pavilion x360 14" Convertible Laptop: was $629 now $479 @ HP HP Pavilion x360 14" Convertible Laptop: was $629 now $479 @ HP

At $150 off, the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible (14t-dy000) is an incredible value. This 2-in-1 laptop features a 360-degree hinge that lets you convert it into five different modes. The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, Intel's 2.4GHz Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Iris Xe graphics and a 256GB SSD.

HP Laptop 15t-dy200: was $749 now $529 @ HP HP Laptop 15t-dy200: was $749 now $529 @ HP

The HP 15t-dy200 is currently $220 off in this Cyber Monday deal. It boasts an 11th Gen Intel i7-1165G7 processor and uses Intel Iris Xe Graphics. With 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage space, this 15.6-inch 1366 x 768 display is worthwhile for those who need a modern laptop at a low price.

HP Envy x360 15z Touch: was $739 now $599 @ HP HP Envy x360 15z Touch: was $739 now $599 @ HP

Save $139 on the HP Envy x360 13 2-in-1 laptop (15z-eu000) touch. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.6-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, integrated graphics and a fast 256GB SSD. Dual speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen ensure an immersive experience whether you're listening to music or streaming movies.

HP Spectre x360 13" Convertible Laptop: was $1,099 now $829 @ HP HP Spectre x360 13" Convertible Laptop: was $1,099 now $829 @ HP

Now $280 off, the HP Spectre x360 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. The laptop on sale packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display and a 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, coupled with 8GB of RAM. For stashing your important files, there's a 256GB SSD on board.

HP Envy 13: was $699 now $599 @ Walmart HP Envy 13: was $699 now $599 @ Walmart

It wouldn't be a Cyber Monday laptop deals roundup without a nod to the excellent HP Envy 13. Now $200 off, it's a wise choice if you're looking for a solid all-around laptop for work, school, and play. This model packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz Intel Evo platform Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe GPU and 256GB SSD.

HP Omen 16: was $1,159 now $799 @ HP HP Omen 16: was $1,159 now $799 @ HP

The HP Omen 16.1-inch with a FHD 1920 x 1080 display is now discounted by $360 in this Cyber Monday deal. It's built with AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and a Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of VRAM. With 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, this laptop is a good pick for those who don't want to break the bank but need a decent gaming laptop.