How to turn off the new grid tab layout for Chrome on Android

The latest Chrome for Android update made a pretty significant change to how the browser handles tab management, and not everyone is a huge fan of the new tab grid layout.

If you received the update and are frantically trying to figure out how to turn it off, don't worry, we have the solution for you, and it's pretty quick and easy.

While the new grid layout and tab grouping could be a powerful tool, after years with the previous tab management system, this kind of change can leave you feeling completely lost. Don't worry though, turning it off is as simple as entering a single line of text in the browser then you're just three taps away from having everything back to the way it was.

Here are the steps you need to take to disable the new Android tabs feature.

Disable tab grid layout in Android

Type " chrome://flags/#enable-tab-grid-layout " into the address bar

" into the address bar Tap on the drop-down menu in the Tab Grid Layout entry

Select " Disabled "

" Tap the Relaunch button at the bottom of the screen

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

That's it! You're free of the new grid layout and can bask in the glory of the card-based tab management again. If you ever want to revert back, just follow the instructions above and change the selection to "Default."

Now, if you are specifically put off by the new bottom tab bar that was introduced with this update, but would like to keep the grid layout, that can be done, but only by sacrificing Tab Groups as well.

Follow the previous instructions for Tab Grid Layout, but select " Enabled "

" Type " chrome://flags/#enable-conditional-tabstrip " into the address bar

" into the address bar Tap on the drop-down menu under Conditional Tab Strip

Select " Disabled "

" Tap the Relaunch button at the bottom of the screen

I had to close the browser and relaunch it again before this worked for me, but it left me with the new tab grid layout, but no tab grouping and no bottom favicon bar. Unfortunately, it seems like those last two features are inextricably tied together as every time I tried to disable one without the other it would knock them both out.

We'll keep looking into it, but for now hopefully one of these options works for you.

Happy mobile browsing!