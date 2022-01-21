How to reserve the new Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 today

Samsung Unpacked 2022 is expected to take the wraps off the Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone and Galaxy Tab S8 tablet. Early adopters can now score first dibs on Samsung's new devices and get an extra $50 Samsung credit from Samsung when pre-orders open.

Alongside a new Samsung Unpacked 2022 teaser video, the tech giant opened up reservations for its forthcoming Galaxy devices. You can now reserve the next Galaxy Smartphone, the next Galaxy Tablet or both. As an incentive, you instantly unlock Samsung's exclusive bonus offer and will have access to more exclusive Samsung pre-order bonus offers.

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 Reservation: $50 Samsung Credit @ Samsung

The official release date, pricing and pre-order information for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 remain a mystery. However, you can now reserve either or both of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy devices and score an extra $50 bonus credit. Samsung Unpacked 2022 is expected to take place in February.

To sign up, simply head over to https://www.samsung.com/reserve, enter in your first and last name and a valid email address and select "Reserve now".

Samsung representative, "Ravinder" via chat on Samsung's reserve page confirms that Galaxy Unpacked will in fact take place in February and pre-order details are unknown.

For the time being, you can check out the Samsung Unpacked 2022 teaser trailer below and swing over to https://www.samsung.com/reserve to reserve your next Galaxy device or devices today.