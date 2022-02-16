How is this beasty RTX 3070 gaming laptop still so cheap? — Daily Deals

RTX 3070 power for RTX 3060 prices

Daily Deals
(Image credit: Future)

Let's talk about gaming — it can be an expensive habit, but with this slew of deals, we're going to save you a tonne of money.

Right now, the Acer Nitro 5 with a beasty RTX 3070 GPU is down to the same price as you'd expect to pay for an RTX 3060 laptop! Thanks to a £155 price cut, you can snag one for just £1,099.

We've only seen one this cheap once before, and that one didn't have a 1TB SSD, so hopefully you can see just how big of a deal this is! Plus, you can pick up two months of Game Pass PC for just 8 quid, save big on Horizon Forbidden West and much more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3070 GPU: was £1,255 now £1,099 @ eBuyer

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3070 GPU: was £1,255 now £1,099 @ eBuyer
Now £155 off at eBuyer, the Acer Nitro 5 is one of the cheapest RTX 3070 laptops available. This laptop packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB of RAM, and RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. A 1TB PCIe SSD provides fast and ample file storage. 

View Deal
Xbox Game Pass for PC (2 months): was £15 now £7 @ Amazon

Xbox Game Pass for PC (2 months): was £15 now £7 @ Amazon
Xbox Game Pass is one of the best deals in gaming. And now, you can get two months of it for half price This service boasts a catalog of over 100 games on PC.

View Deal
Resident Evil Village (PS5 + Xbox): was £31 now £27 @ Amazon

Resident Evil Village (PS5 + Xbox): was £31 now £27 @ Amazon
It may be a small discount, but the £4 cut drops the latest entry in the Resident Evil series to its lowest price. It's a cracking single-player story that takes a lot of action cues from RE4, while maintaining the scariness RE7.

View Deal
Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was £949 now £749 @ CostCo

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was £949 now £749 @ CostCo
Now £200 off at CostCo the Acer Nitro 5 is one of the best gaming laptop deals around. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H GPU, 8GB of RAM, and RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory. A 512GB PCIe SSD provides fast and ample file storage. 

View Deal
Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £51 @ Currys with code ALOY15

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £51 @ Currys with code ALOY15
Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for £10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

