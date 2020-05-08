Halo 2: Anniversary is finally coming to PC on May 12, Microsoft announced Tuesday. As part of the Halo: Master Chief Collection, Halo 2: Anniversary is optimized for PC to look better than ever.
As long as your gaming machine meets the system requirements for Halo 2: Anniversary, you can experience the remastered version of Halo 2 in all of its glory. Microsoft recommends that your PC must at least be running Windows 10 version 18362.0 or later with x64 architecture.
Here's the Halo 2: Anniversary synopsis from Microsoft:
Halo 2: Anniversary comes to PC as the next installment in Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Now optimized for PC, experience the impeccably remastered edition of the original Halo 2 game. Following the destruction of Halo, humankind experiences a short-lived victory. Eager for revenge, the Covenant launches a surprise attack on Earth, but they find themselves ill-prepared to defeat the UNSC’s home fleet and are forced to flee into slipspace.
When the Master Chief pursues his overzealous enemies, they discover yet another Halo ring, uncovering long-buried secrets, including an unlikely ally, that will dramatically alter the course of the Human-Covenant Conflict forever.
Here's what's new in Halo 2: Anniversary:
- Up to 4K res gameplay at 60 fps or more, Halo 2: Anniversary looks better than ever.
- 15 unforgettable missions with Spartan-117, Master Chief, and for the first time, Covenant Elite character selections.
- Toggle between the remastered graphics in the Anniversary edition and the graphics from the classic version. You can also check out Blur Studio’s remastered cutscenes from the original Halo 2 game.
- There are now 32 multiplayer maps to venture through. Halo 2: Anniversary features 7 remastered multiplayer maps as well as 25 multiplayer maps from the original Halo 2.
Upon its release, you can purchase Halo 2: Anniversary from the Microsoft Store for $9.99 or use your Xbox Game Pass for PC to play. Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available now for $39.99, which is also included in Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.