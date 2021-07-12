Gigabyte's new Gaming Box for GPUs brings Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti power to your laptop

Gigabyte is adding a new external GPU to its line of Aorus Gaming Box eGPUs, offering Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti power to supercharge your laptop's graphics — all you need is a Thunderbolt 3 port.



The Aorus RTX 3080 Ti Gaming Box (model GV-N308TIXEB-12GD) aims to boost a laptop's GPU performance when playing high-demanding PC games or heavy-duty photo or video editing. What's more, the external GPU is equipped with a "Waterforce" all-in-one water cooling system to keep things frosty when overclocking.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

The Aorus eGPU comes with a few notable perks. Laptops with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity can easily connect to the Gaming Box, and users will also get additional ports including three USB-A 3.0 ports, two HDMI outputs, and three DisplayPort, along with an Ethernet slot.



Even better, Gigabyte claims it supports Power Delivery to charge your laptop while plugged in thanks to an 80-Plus Gold 550W power supply. Not to be forgotten, it also boasts RGB Fusion 2.0 to sync color lighting with other Aorus laptops and devices.



As spotted by sister site Tom's Hardware, the Gaming Box isn't currently available and there is no release date or price shown on Gigabyte's listing. However, the eGPU is expected to the launching soon seeing as it's on the company's website.



Gigabyte already offers similar eGPU Gaming Box units, including an RTX 3080 model and a beasty RTX 3090 edition. The latter is priced around $2,000, while the RTX 3080 can be found for $1,200. The RTX 3080 Ti Gaming Box is expected to bridge the gap between these two, so expect prices to be around $1,500.



External GPUs can bring the power of desktop GPUs to your laptop, but can also be pricey. If you are after the best gaming laptops today, you'll find quite a few of them are already equipped with strong RTX 30 series performance.