Get this RTX 3060 gaming laptop for its lowest ever price: Daily Deals

HP's Victus gaming laptop with RTX 3060 graphics is down to its lowest ever price after a £150 saving!

And this isn't some "cut back on the other specs to give you a lower price" kind of situation. With AMD Ryzen 5 power, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, this is a power-packed portable monster that will handle your games.

Plus, with just one day left until the review embargo drops on Gran Turismo 7 (looking forward to sharing all my thoughts with you), you can get 15% off a pre-order now, save £60 on AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging and much more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

HP Victus 16 RTX 3060 Laptop (AMD): was £999 now £849 @ Box.co.uk

HP Victus 16 RTX 3060 Laptop (AMD): was £999 now £849 @ Box.co.uk
Now £150 off, the HP Victus 16 is one of the best gaming laptops for the money. For just under £850, you get AMD Ryzen 5 5600H power and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. This machine packs a 16.1-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

View Deal
Gran Turismo 7 (PS5): was £69 now £59.49 @ Currys with code RACE

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5): was £69 now £59.49 @ Currys with code RACE
Gran Turismo 7 is set to be the true return to form of the GT series: packing a fully fleshed out single-player mode, hundreds of cars, loads of tracks and plenty of new innovations. This is the driving simulator to get.

View Deal
New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £179 @ Scan

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £179 @ Scan
Apple's new AirPods Pro are now £60 off. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

View Deal
Lenovo L28u 4K gaming monitor: was £299 now £199 @ Amazon

Lenovo L28u 4K gaming monitor: was £299 now £199 @ Amazon
Yep, you read that right: a 4K gaming monitor for less than 200 quid! Now there are some caveats. There's no HDMI 2.1 and it's a 60Hz display, so this is more for the console gamers and casual PC player. But with a super crisp image, FreeSync and a near edgeless design, this is one of the best low cost 4K panels out there.

View Deal
Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (1TB SSD): was £2,399 now £2,155 @ Currys

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (1TB SSD): was £2,399 now £2,155 @ Currys
The latest and greatest 14-inch MacBook Pro is now £244 off at Currys. This powerhouse starts with an 8-core M1 Pro chip (upgradeable to M1 Max), gorgeous mini LED display, 16GB RAM, 14-core GPU and 1TB of storage. 

View Deal
Jabra Elite 85t: was £219 now £129 @ Amazon

Jabra Elite 85t: was £219 now £129 @ Amazon
At £90 off, the Jabra Elite 85t are one of the best AirPods Pro alternatives to buy. They feature adjustable active noise-cancellation and HearThrough, up to 25 hours of battery life (with charging case) and IPX4 dust and water resistance.

View Deal

