Galaxy Watch 4 deal takes $40 off — includes free Google Play credit

The Galaxy Watch 4 is Samsung's best smartwatch yet and a solid Apple Watch Series 7 alternative for Android users. During this week's Samsung Discover Spring Event, you can get yourself one for a discounted price.

As part of the sale, you can get the Galaxy Watch 4 Smartwatch for $209. It usually costs $249, so this deal saves you $40. This is the lowest price we've seen for Galaxy Watch 4 since the holidays. What's more, Samsung is bundling this smartwatch deal with $50 in Google Play credit for free.

It's early spring and this is one of the best smartwatch deals of the season so far.

Galaxy Watch 4: was $249 now $209 @ Samsung

Now $40 off, the Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best smartwatches around. Sleek, lightweight, and customizable, the Galaxy Watch 4 is Samsung's best smartwatch yet. It features advanced sleep tracking, auto workout-tracking, advanced run coaching, real-time ECG monitoring and fall detection.

Samsung also offers the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with rotating bezel for $309 ($40 off).

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is the successor to the brand's Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatch. It features GPS, LTE support, a 40mm AMOLED display, Exynos W920 dual-core CPU, 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

Just like its main competitor, it has a built-in heart rate monitor, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and Wi-Fi connectivity. And with GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo global positioning built-in, the Galaxy Watch 4 is a great companion for biking, hiking and camping. Rated IP68 water-resistant to 164 feet, the Galaxy Watch 4 is suitable for swimming in the pool.

Simply put, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gives the Apple Watch Series 7 a run for its money. It's a wise choice if you're looking for a multifunctional smartwatch outside of Apple's ecosystem.

Samsung's Discover Spring Event ends Sunday, March 27.