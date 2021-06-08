Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium falls to $300 — its lowest price ever

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is getting a steep price ahead of the Galaxy Watch 4's release date. Whether you're Father's Day gift shopping or treating yourself to a new smartwatch, here's a deal for you.

For a limited time, you can get the Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium for $299.99 from Samsung via trade-in. That's $300 off its $600 list price and Galaxy Watch 3's lowest price ever. To get this deal, you must trade-in an eligible smartwatch like the original Galaxy Watch, Gear 3 or Apple Watch Series 5.

If you don't have a smartwatch to trade, you can still buy the Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium for $399.99 ($200 off). Amazon has it for the same price.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium: was $600 now $300 @ Samsung

You can get the Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium for just $300 directly from Samsung via trade-in. This GPS smartwatch lets you receive call, text, and other phone notifications right on your wrist. The Galaxy Watch 3 is military-grade tough, water-resistant and features an ECG sensor and advanced health monitoring. You can also unlock your laptop or tablet with the Galaxy Watch 3, eliminating the need for a password or PIN.

Sleek and premium, the Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium is one of the best smartwatches to buy — and a solid Apple Watch alternative. With a run time of 56 hours, the Galaxy Watch 3 lasts three times longer than the Apple Watch Series 6 (18 hours).

It sports a 45mm (360 x 360) Super AMOLED screen with stunning rotating bezel, a 1.15-GHz dual-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, Tizen OS 5.5, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi support. Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 is water-resistant and built to military standards for worry-free wearing at the beach or by the pool.

Besides its luxurious feel and comfortable fit, the Titanium model Galaxy Watch 3 provides comprehensive health and wellness tracking. It has a built-in ECG sensor with advanced health monitoring to help you manage your stress levels and sleep better.

The Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium lets you instantly unlock your laptop or tablet with the simple twist of its bezel. This eliminates the need of having to memorize another password or PIN. You can manage this convenient Apple Watch-like feature in Samsung Flow. This Galaxy Watch 3 companion app is available as a free download in Samsung Galaxy Apps, the Google Play Store, and the Microsoft Store.

Now at its best price yet, the Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium is a solid choice if you're looking for an attractive, reliable smartwatch.