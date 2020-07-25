Galaxy Tab S7 specs leak weeks before Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

The Galaxy Tab S7 is expected to be announced at the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked launch event on August 5. As Android Authority reports, Samsung's next-gen flagship tablet's specs were recently outed by renown informant, Ishan Agarwal via Twitter.

Shaping up to be a worthy successor to the Galaxy Tab S6, the entry-level Galaxy Tab S7 is said to bring a host of upgrades. The new slate will purportedly pack an 11-inch (2,560 x 1,600) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and a powerful Snapdragon 865 SoC.

While there's no indication of how much RAM will be on board, Galaxy Tab S7 owners can expect seamless navigation, everyday tasking handling and gaming.

By comparison, its predecessor featured a 10-inch OLED display at 60Hz and a Snapdragon 855 processor. The tipser also said the tablet will offer at least 128GB of storage and house a high capacity 8,000mAh battery.

In our Galaxy Tab S6 review, although we praised its fast performance and powerful speakers, the tablet disappointed in battery life.

One of the gripes we had with the tablet was its 7,040 mAh battery which lasted roughly 9 hours in our Laptop Mag battery test. That's somewhat paltry compared to competing tablets like the iPad Air which tapped out at about 12 hours.

If we are to believe these Tab S7 specs leaks to be true, the tablet will get a significant boost in battery life. Among the tablet's other alleged specs are 13MP and 8MP rear and front camera, respectively and AKG quad-speakers.

Pricing and availability for the Galaxy Tab S7 are still unknown.

If you don't want to wait for the Galaxy Tab S7, there are plenty of excellent tablet deals available right now.