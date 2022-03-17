Galaxy Book 2 pre-order deals throw in free curved gaming monitor

You can now pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 at Samsung.com. Pricing starts at $899. As a bonus, Samsung is throwing in a free curved gaming monitor with every pre-order purchase.

For example, when you pre-order the Galaxy Book 2 360 2-in-1 for $899 from Samsung, you'll receive a free 24-inch CRG5 gaming monitor (valued at $259). Alternatively, pre-order Galaxy Book 2 Pro for $1,049 or Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 for $1,249 and get a free 32-inch Samsung Odyssey curved gaming monitor (valued at $329).

This is one of the best Samsung deals we've seen all season.

Samsung's new Galaxy Book 2 360, Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 laptops are sleek and ultraportable. Boasting the latest 12th Gen Evo-certified Intel Core processors, these laptops aim to rival Apple's MacBook Pro.

The Galaxy Book 360 packs a 13.3-inch display whereas the Galaxy Book 2 Pro models are available in 13.3-inch or 15.6-inch screen size options. They retain the same stunning AMOLED panel we're accustomed to seeing on its laptops with 33% more brightness over previous-gen Galaxy Books.

Choose from Intel Core i5 or Core i7 CPU hardware coupled with up to 16GB RAM. For speedy file transfers and storage, you can opt for up to 512GB SSD and 1TB SSD for the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360.

Expect powerful multitasking performance for productivity and immersive viewing while streaming your favorite movies during your leisure.

Connectivity-wise, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro supplies you with a single Thunderbolt 4 port and two USB Type-C ports. Meanwhile, you get a Thunderbolt 4, and HDMI port, a USB 2.0 port, and a USB Type-C port with the Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 360. Each laptop supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 for fast and reliable wireless connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 pre-orders are expected to ship to arrive by their April 1 release date.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 2-in-1 Laptop: from $899 @ Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy Book 2 360 2-in-1 laptop and receive a free 24-inch CRG5 gaming monitor (valued at $259). This laptop 360 features 360 degree hinge, so it can be used in laptop or tablet mode. The base model packs a 13.3-inch display, 1.3-GHz Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Samsung rates its battery life as up to 18 hours. Pre-orders are expected to ship to arrive by the Galaxy Book 2 360's April 1 release date.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro Laptop: from $1,049 @ Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy Book 2 Pro Laptop and receive a free 32-inch Odyssey curved gaming monitor (valued at $329). The base model packs a 13.3-inch display, 1.7-GHz Intel Core i5-1240P CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. It has a rated battery life of 21 hours so you spend less time charging and more time getting things done. Pre-orders are expected to ship to arrive by the Galaxy Book 2 Pro's April 1 release date.