Free Twitch Prime games and loot for June 2020

Twitch Prime is one of the perks of having an Amazon Prime membership. This gamer-centric Amazon service includes perks like ad-free Twitch streaming and free PC games .

Each month, Twitch Prime members can download free games and in-game loot like weapons, characters, skins, boost upgrades, and more. Best of all, you get to keep the games you download forever.

The first seven games of the twenty free SNK video games Twitch Prime is rolling out this summer are available now including Art of Fighting 2, Samurai Shodown II, and King of Fighters 2000 and 2002.

Free Twitch Prime loot available this month includes Loba Game Master and Gibraltar skins for Apex Legends as well as the Mullet Slayer Master Collection for Doom Eternal .

If you're not a Prime Member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here to start downloading your free games. You can cancel at any time or continue to reap the rewards of Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month.

Your Prime membership will also give you access to this year's exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals.

If you're already a Twitch Prime member, you can download the following these PC games and loot for free this month. Unless otherwise indicated, all are available from now through June 30.

Twitch Prime games

Art of Fighting 2 (claim by December 31)

Blazing Star (claim by December 31)

Dream Daddy (claim by July 3)

Fatal Fury Special (claim by December 31)

Forsaken Remastered

The Flame in the Flood

The King of Fighters 2000 (claim by December 31)

The King of Fighters 2002 (claim by December 31)

The Last Tinker: City of Colors (claim by June 19)

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood (claim by June 26)

Observer

Pulstar (claim by December 31)

Project Warlock

Samurai Shodown II (claim by December 31)

Steel Rats

Silence (claim by June 12)

Twitch Prime Loot