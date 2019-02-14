Apex Legends System Requirements: What You Need to Play on Your Laptop

Respawn Entertainment's new free-to-play battle royale game, Apex Legends, has taken the world by storm with a whopping 25 million players in its first week alone.

If there's some chance that you haven't already hopped on the bandwagon, here are the system requirements you need to meet to get started, as well as some laptops we recommend for entering the arena.

Apex Legends Minimum System Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 7

CPU: Intel Core i3-6300 3.8GHz / AMD FX-4350 4.2 GHz Quad-Core Processor

RAM: 6GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GT 640 / Radeon HD 7730

VRAM: 1 GB

Storage: Minimum 22 GB of free space

If you’re looking for an affordable laptop that run Apex Legends, then look no further. At the time of writing, you can get the Lenovo Legion Y530 for just $829, which comes with an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 8GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU with 4GB of VRAM and a 1TB 7,200-rpm HDD. Those specs more than meet the minimum requirement.

Despite being a sub-$1,000 gaming laptop, the Legion Y530 features a sleek design accompanied by super thin bezels, its keyboard offers a deep 2 millimeters of key travel and its two Harman-tuned speakers delivered some decent sound. However, the Legion Y530 does cut some corners, including its less-than-stellar display.

A step up from that is the Asus ROG Strix Hero II ($1,399), which is outfitted with an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU with 6GB of VRAM, a 256GB SSD and a 1TB 7,200-rpm HDD. For the extra few hundred dollars, you get a beefier GPU along, a vibrant 144Hz panel and immersive audio all shoved in chassis that measures at 0.62 inches thin.

However, you may find it hard to get a smooth 60 frames per second on either machine. Here’s what you need to run the game at more reliable frame rates.

Apex Legends Recommended System Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 7

CPU: Intel i5 3570K or equivalent

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 290

VRAM: 8GB

Storage: Minimum 22 GB of free space

To get to the recommended specs, we recommend getting the Alienware m15, which is currently on sale for $1,849 and it’s outfitted with an Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 16GB of RAM, a GTX 1070 Max-Q GPU with 8GB of VRAM, a 256GB SSD and a 1TB SSHD. That configuration should pull you into the safe 60 fps zone.

Its price may be a leap from the Legion Y530, but the Alienware m15 doesn’t cut any corners. This baby has a stunning 144Hz display, a comfortable keyboard with great RGB lighting and a battery that can last over 6 hours, which is great for a gaming laptop.

If you’re looking for even more power and you have the money to spend, consider getting the MSI GS75 Stealth ($2,999), which packs Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 32GB of RAM, an RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU with 8GB of VRAM and a 512GB SSD.

This baby explodes with power and it’s only 0.7 inches thin. On top of that, you get the most colorful display on this list, covering 161 percent of the sRGB spectrum, as well as a pair of Dynaudio top-firing speakers which are blissful to the ears.

Hopefully this helps in your hunt for a gaming laptop that can run Apex Legends. Let us know what you decide to go with!