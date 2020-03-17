Four new iPad Pro 2020 models could arrive this week [updated]

Update: Apple unveiled the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020) models today. The new tablets come with several new features, including a Magic Keyboard accessory.

Apple's iPad Pro 2020 could arrive very soon, based on leaks on Apple's Chinese website and regulatory filings found this week in the Eurasian Economic Commission database (via MacRumors).

iPhoneinCanada was the first site to find and screenshot an accidental product page for the upcoming iPads, which listed four new iPad Pro models: two 11-inch and two 12.9-inch versions. Each display size will come with an LTE and Wi-Fi model but no specs or features were listed on the website.

Separately, regulatory filings submitted to the Eurasian Economic Commission were recently uncovered. These types of filings, meant for devices sold in Russia and other countries, have reliably foreshadowed the release of new Apple products.

This specific listing shows a device running iPadOS 13, so we know it's an Apple tablet. Which of Apple's tablets will be refreshed is unclear -- it could be the iPad, iPad Pro or iPad mini. Of course, the website leak suggests it will be the iPad Pro.

There's a good chance we won't have to wait long to find out. Filings like this are typically discovered within days of Apple's formal unveiling, so we could see an iPad later this week.

Apple is rumored to announce a new MacBook Air sometime this week, although the company has yet to make any public announcement about a launch event or live stream.

iPad Pro on the horizon

If we had to guess, the filing is for an iPad Pro, which reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said would arrive in the first half of this year with a triple-lens camera and 3D sensing for AR.

He also said mini-LED panels would arrive on 2020 models, but we might have to wait until later this year or 2021 for the new display tech.

Apple's entire tablet lineup is due for a refresh, so we wouldn't be surprised if Apple revealed multiple models in the coming months.