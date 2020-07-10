Far Cry 6 release date and main villain revealed in leak

Far Cry 6 just got leaked thanks to a PlayStation Store Hong Kong listing, which has since been taken down.

The leak confirmed Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito as the villain and that Far Cry 6 would launch on February 18, 2021. Users will also receive a free cross-gen upgrade.

Here's everything else covered in the store page.

Far Cry 6 details

The description for the game and the setting is as follows:

"Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As the dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Their ruthless oppression has ignited a revolution."

One key line from that description is the "frozen in time" part, which sounds a little weird, but may allude to Far Cry 6 as being a prequel to Far Cry 3; IGN News Editor Joe Skrebels points out that Diego and Vaas have a similar scar on their eyebrow (at least in the live-action scenes).

The description then describes the main character, Dani Rojas, as a local Yaran that eventually becomes a guerrilla fighter. Ubisoft calls the setting the "largest Far Cry playground to date," which will span across jungles, beaches and the capital city of Yara, Esperanza.

According to the description, there will also be an online multiplayer for up to 2 players, so expect some fun coop madness. And apparently, if you pre-order the game, you'll get a "state-of-the-art Discos Locos weapon and a skin for Chorizo." I'm sure we'll figure out what that means at the Ubisoft Forward event on July 12.