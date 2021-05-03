Fall Guys for Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch is delayed: Here's when it's coming

Fall Guys continues to be a sensational hit since it launched at the start of 2020 and has appropriately carried a ton of people through this terrible pandemic. But unfortunately, its summer 2021 release for Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch has been delayed.

In a blog post, Fall Guys' developer Mediatonic stated that "our previously announced Summer 2021 Switch and Xbox release schedule is unfortunately just too soon for us to include all of the tasty new features we're working on."

What is being added to Fall Guys?

One of the biggest reasons for the Fall Guys delay on Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch was so the team could add features like crossplay right when the game launches so everyone can instantly play with one another.

Fall Guys will also continue to get Seasonal content releases as well as "fresh Shows, Costumes, Rounds" and more. Season 4.5 is also still on the way, introducing two new Rounds and new cosmetics.

However, there's no current release date for the console launch or the Season 4.5 release, so you'll have to stay tuned to find out more. I'm glad the developers haven't given another release date that they may or may not reach, so there's no pressure on their end.

Despite that, if we had to make an educated guess, the console launches might still happen this year. Of course, we won't know for sure until the official announcement.