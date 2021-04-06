E3 2021 set for June 12 as all-digital event — and it's free to attend

The gaming exhibition E3 is making its grand return in 2021, and this year, it will be an all-digital event that's completely free to check out.



Set to kick off from June 12 until June 15, the four-day event has already confirmed "early commitments" from Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games and Koch Media.

In a press release from Entertainment Software Association (via PC Gamer), CEO and president of the ESA Stanley Pierre-Louis stated, "We are evolving this year’s E3 into a more inclusive event, but will still look to excite the fans with major reveals and insider opportunities that make this event the indispensable center stage for video games."



Notable companies such as Sony, Activision-Blizzard and Electronic Arts (EA) were not mentioned as some of the publishers that will be presenting upcoming titles. However, this isn't anything new, seeing how Sony completely skipped the last E3.



While it isn't stated what the publishers involved will be announcing, we're fairly confident to be getting sneak peeks at AAA games. With Nintendo involved, we may even get to see a teaser for its new Nintendo Switch with an OLED display. We'll have our fingers crossed.



Xbox is sure to bring some more coverage for when to expect Halo Infinite for the Xbox Series X, while other publishers such as Warner Bros. Games are expected to give us more details on Hogwarts Legacy or even Gotham Knights. Let the waiting game begin.



The Verge points out that E3 is expected to go back to being an in-person event in 2022. However, that may change if E3 2021 is extremely successful. Seeing as this year it's free to attend (virtually), expect there to be quite a crowd.