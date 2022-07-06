Destiny developer Bungie reportedly working with NetEase on FPS mobile game

Bungie, the acclaimed studio behind Halo and Destiny, is reportedly working with Chinese technology company NetEase to publish a new first-person shooter mobile game.

As reported by TheGamePost, the LinkedIn profile of a NetEase employee revealed that they assisted Bungie in developing "an unannounced FPS mobile game.” This mobile title is not a Destiny game, but sources familiar with NetEase's development plans claim that a new Destiny is in the works and has been in development for over two years now. We have known that Bungie and NetEase have been working together since 2018, but the details are a little bit clearer now.

We also know that this information matches up with a Bungie job post seeking a "Senior Mobile Platforms Engineer." This is with the hope for "Bungie’s internal game engine to support mobile platforms." Regardless of what the company is working on right now, it's clearly dipping its fingers into the mobile industry.

This could be something as simple as a companion app, or a limited access version of Destiny, but it could also be the full game being ported. Sony announced it acquired Bungie this past January for $3.6B, so it's possible these plans are a result of PlayStation wanting to dive deeper into the mobile space.

NetEase is well-versed in the mobile economy, so it makes sense for Bungie to seek assistance on that front. Blizzard Entertainment received development assistance on Diablo Immortal from NetEase, and the company is responsible for publishing other titles like Naraka Bladepoint, Sky: Children of the Light (in China), and Marvel Super War. We also know that Bungie is working on an entirely new property, one that's a more colorful multiplayer shooter.