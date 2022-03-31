Dell's new Dual Charge Dock offers wireless charging and an HDMI 2.1 port

Dell revealed a host of new docks to upgrade your laptop's connectivity, including its first modular Thunderbolt 4 Dock that delivers 130W power for charging, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and plenty of other handy ports.



Aiming to be "future-proof," the new Dell Thunderbolt 4 Dock features swappable modules so users can pick the ports they require and make the most of expanding their laptop's capabilities. That's not all, as Dell also unveiled a new Dual Charge Dock with a wireless charging stand for smartphones and an HDMI 2.1 port, along with a Universal Dock for USB-C notebooks.

Dell Thunderbolt Dock (WD22TB4)

Dell's new Thunderbolt Dock will be available some time in the second quarter of 2022, and is priced at $469.99.

(Image credit: Dell)

The docking station is kitted out with plenty of ports, including two DisplayPort 1.4 and one HDMI 2.0 output, a USB-C port with support for DisplayPort video output, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, and another USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port with power delivery.



Interestingly, this dock also features modular parts, which can include two Thunderbolt 4 ports. With the various different options for video output, users can connect multiple 4K displays (up to three at 60Hz) and even resolutions up to 5K at 60Hz or 8K at 60Hz. Dell claims its 130W charger is able to charge devices up to 80% in under an hour.

Dell Dual Charge Dock (HD22Q)

As for Dell's interesting Dual Charge Dock, it will be available from May 12, with a retail price of $368.99.

(Image credit: Dell)

Claiming to be the world's first laptop docking station with a wireless charging stand for Qi-enabled smartphones and earbuds, it offers a stand that can charge devices with up to 12W power. It can also charge laptops up to 90W of power delivery via ExpressCharge, and other accessories up to 4.5W with USB-A and up to 15W with USB-C.



Speaking of ports, it offers a DisplayPort 1.4 and a HDMI 2.1 port which support 4K HDR at 144Hz. Now that's impressive. You can also find four USB-A ports and one USB-C port. There's also a "Wake on Dock" feature that allows users to plug in a USB-C cable and connect to your workspace faster.

Dell Universal Dock (UD22)

Finally, Dell's Universal Dock will also be available from May 12, with prices starting from $459.99.

(Image credit: Dell)

It features the ability to connect up to four 4K displays simultaneously, also claiming to have the "highest number of ports on a universal dock." It is equipped with four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and four video outputs, including an HDMI 2.0 port, two DisplayPort 1.4 outputs, and a USB-C port with DisplayPort support. Oh, and you can also charge in no time thanks to the 96W power delivery for all laptops.



We can't wait to get our hands on these new docking stations, especially if they will make our list of best docking stations for Dell XPS laptops (which is incredibly likely).