Dell Precision laptops expand with 16-inch workstations and 17-inch powerhouse

Dell announced its new additions to its powerful Precision line of workstations, including the 16-inch Precision 7670 with two chassis options and the powerful 17-inch Precision 7770 boasting 12th Gen Intel Core up to i9 processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics, and up to 128GB of DDR5 memory.



Along with AI-based Dell Optimizer software and security features such as fingerprint readers, IR camera for login security, chassis intrusion detection and more, these workstations aim to deliver high-standard performance to professionals. Plus, these are the first workstations to feature a Dell-patented form factor for DDR5 memory called Compression Attached Memory Module (CAMM). Dell claims this allows for a thinner chassis without sacrificing performance, leading to a more portable workstation. Read on for more details.

Dell Precision 7770

The Dell Precision 7770 is a 17-inch powerhouse that will be available sometime in the second quarter of this year, with pricing being available closer to the shipping date. We gave high praise to the Dell Precision 7550, calling it "one of the most powerful workstations you should buy." Ergo, we have high expectations for the Precision 7770.

(Image credit: Dell)

The new Precision workstation can be configured with 12th Gen Intel Core up to i9 processors (55W) with Intel vPro, up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics or Nvidia RTX A5500 with 16GB of video memory, up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 16TB of storage with 4 Gen 4 M.2 slots. Content creators looking for power don't need to look any further.



Open the lid and you'll find a 17.3-inch FHD (1920x1080) with 60Hz or UHD (3840x2160) with 120Hz. Both options cover 99% of the DCI-P3 gamut, offer 500 nits of brightness, and a wide viewing angle. The laptop itself comes in Aluminum Titan Grey, weighing 6.65 pounds with dimensions of 15.6 x 10.4 x 1.13 inches. THat's bigger than the Precision 7550 (14.17 x 9.53 x 1.08 inches), but workstations are meant to be chunky devices.



You'll also see a punch of I/O, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port with Displayport support, one USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 with PowerShare, another USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, an HDMI 2.1 input, RJ45 Ethernet, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Customers can also expect Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, along with a MicroSIM card slot and SD card slot.



Battery-wise, users can get up to a 93Whr battery with a 240W adapter, and the ExpressCharge tech with the Dell Optimizer means this beast can charge fast. We're excited to see how the battery handles the impressive specs under the hood, and how the workstation performs overall.

Dell Precision 7670

The Dell Precision 7670 is interesting as it comes with a "flexible chassis design." Users can either opt for a "thin" or "performance" chassis, which is determined by performance requirements. The workstation will also be available sometime in the second quarter of this year, with pricing being available closer to the shipping date.

(Image credit: Dell)

Under the hood, expect the same 12th Gen Intel Core up to i9 processors (55W) with Intel vPro as its 17-inch sibling, up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics or Nvidia RTX A5500 with 16GB of video memory, up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 12TB of storage with 3 Gen 4 M.2 slots.



The 16-inch display can be configured with up to 16:10, 4K (3840x2400) OLED display with narrower bezel, 500 nits of brightness, PremierColor, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, along with touch and ComfortView Plus options. There are also FHD+ (1920x1200) WLED displays available.



The Precision 7670 model doesn't vary too much from the Precision 7770, as it also sports the same I/O including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port with Displayport support, one USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 with PowerShare, another USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, an HDMI 2.1 input, RJ45 Ethernet, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Plus, expect Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, along with the MicroSD and SD card slots.



In terms of design, the "thin" model weighs 5.75 pounds with dimensions of 14.02 x 10.18 x 0.92 inches, while the "performance" model comes in at 5.9 pounds and is slightly thicker at 1.09 inches. Whatever the choice, expect an Aluminum Titan Grey color. Both the Precision 7670 and 7770 sport an FHD (1080p) IR camera at 30 fps, along with the 93Whr battery.



We can't wait to put these Dell Precision offerings through the wringer, so stay tuned for those reviews.