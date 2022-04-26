Dell's new Latitude 9330 is a powerful 2-in-1 laptop optimized for video calls

Dell is taking its line of business laptops to new heights with its newly announced Latitude 9330, a 13.3-inch ultra-premium 2-in-1 boasting Intel Evo-designed 12th Gen Intel processors, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a unique "Collaboration Touchpad" to make the most out of video calls.



The first 13-inch 2-in-1 laptop in the 9000 series, the Latitude 9330 aims to be the go-to device for business users to "confidently work anywhere." Being the thinnest in the Latitude portfolio at 0.32~0.55 inches, along with being equipped with the AI-based Dell Optimizer software to improve overall performance, it may reach its goals. Check out all you need to know below.

Dell Latitude 9330

The Dell Latitude 9330 will be available around the globe from June 2022, with pricing to be confirmed closer to the shipping date. We're big fans of Dell's latitude lineup, and the new 9330's 13-inch form factor offers Dell XPS 13 vibes.

(Image credit: Dell)

Under the hood, expect 12th Gen Intel Core processors up to Core i7 vPro, up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM, 1TB of M.2 SSD, and integrated Intel Iris X graphics. That's a lot of power, so we're interested to see how the 50Whr polymer battery with ExpressCharge 2.0 handles. Apparently, the laptop will be able to charge up to 80% within 40 minutes.



As for the display, expect a 13.3-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) WVA touch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It covers 100% of the sRGB gamut, and claims to offer 500 nits of brightness. Plus, its always-on ComfortView Plus reduces blue light. Since it's a 2-in-1, the Latitude 3990 can be used as a tablet or be put into a tent mode for different usability options. While small, the InfinityEdge display has a near 90% screen-to-body ratio, making the most of the screen.

(Image credit: Dell)

Dell put work calls into focus with the Latitude 9330, offering a world-first collaboration touchpad. The 10-finger glass touchpad allows users to quickly access microphone mute/unmute, video on/off, screen share and chat in Zoom meetings right on the touchpad, meaning users can have multiple screens open without having to interact with the call window itself. Handily, these icons will appear on the touchpad on video calls and will disappear to allow full access to the touchpad again once the meeting ends.



What's more, there's a built-in FHD (1920x1080) webcam with a safety shutter that automatically opens and closes with video calls. That, and the laptop is packed with AI-based noise cancellation tech to eliminate background noise when on calls.



It's all about portability, too. The Latitude 9330 weighs 2.8 pounds with dimensions of 11.6 x 8.2 x 0.32~0.55 inches, and the chassis comes in a stylish black finish. Committing to sustainability, the keyboard is made with a total of 44% recycled materials, and the keycaps alone are made from 75% recycled content. The laptop is also outfitted with bio-based rubber feet (39%), and recycled ocean-bound plastic in the fan housing (28%). Plus, packaging is made from 100% recycled or renewable materials.



The laptop also comes with Wi-Fi 6E and 4G/5G options for the latest connection speeds, along with two Thunderbolt 4 ports with Power Delivery and DisplayPort support, one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Users can also opt for an external uSIM card tray and a fingerprint reader on the power button for added security.



We're excited to get our hands on the Dell Latitude 9330, as it's looking to be a contender on our list of best business laptops and best 13-inch laptops. Stay tuned for the review.