Cyberpunk 2077 future plans — DLC, multiplayer mode and a realistic timeline

Claiming that Cyberpunk 2077 had an "unsavory launch" would be an understatement. It's unplayable on current-gen consoles, the game is riddled with bugs, it seems to be missing key features that were promised, and was even removed from the PlayStation Store by Sony.

However, it's important to look toward the future, and although that future may be exciting, it's a long way away.

CD Projekt Red had originally promised Cyberpunk 2077 would be receiving free DLC in early 2021. However, as the developer is currently working on fixing the game's major issues, that likely won't launch on time. PlayStation Support previously made it clear to customers trying to receive a refund early last month that CD Projekt Red would be releasing significant patches in January and February. With the developer's hands full, we might not see the DLC until midway through 2021, or even a bit later.

Free DLC isn't the only thing to look forward to. Cyberpunk 2077 was originally promised to have some sort of multiplayer mode. We're unsure what exactly it will entail, but we are aware it's meant to be a separate AAA release.

This supposed production value could imply it's as big as something like Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. Regardless of how CD Projekt Red handles this, it's exciting to imagine what Night City will feel like with friends.

In regards to a release date, Adam Kiciński said in a post-launch call that they "haven’t confirmed any dates yet." He continues, "as I’ve said before, it’s hard to judge now. We’re in an unanticipated situation and we’ll have to reassess." However, we do know that Michał Nowakowski made it clear that "2021 appears unlikely as the release date for Cyberpunk Multiplayer."

With Cyberpunk 2077's launch troubles, multiplayer is most certainly not launching in 2021. It might even be pushed back to 2023 depending on whether CD Projekt Red prioritizes single-player content.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

This single-player content will likely be "planned expansions" similar to the ones The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt received in its Blood and Wine and Hearts of Stone expansions. This was revealed in a secret block of text within Cyberpunk 2077's launch trailer. All we know so far is that these expansions "will take you even deeper into the world of Cyberpunk 2077."

As CD Projekt Red primarily needs to focus on fixing the game and adding content that might be missing or broken, it's hard to imagine that any of the free updates, expansions or multiplayer mode, will come out in a timely fashion. The Polish developer might end up attached to Cyberpunk 2077 for a number of years.