Cyber Monday gaming deals 2020: PC, consoles, games and accessories

Cyber Monday is nearing and we're already seeing awesome deals on various gadgets for gamers. We're rounding up the top Cyber Monday deals on gaming gear.

Most frugal gamers know that this is the best time to score solid gaming discounts. If you're gaming on a budget, this month's Cyber Monday gaming deals will help ease the strain on your wallet.

We're seeing aggressive discounts on gaming laptops from various retailers on Cyber Monday 2020, which starts on November 30. In fact, there are already plenty of Cyber Monday deals on gaming-specific machines from brands like Alienware, Gigabyte, MSI, and Lenovo.

Looking for Cyber Monday gaming chair deals or cheaply priced gaming accessories? This month's gaming deals are bound to offer excellent markdowns on gaming monitors, headsets, and external storage.

If you're on the prowl for PlayStation or Xbox gaming deals, be on the lookout for previous-gen system bundle deals. These offer the best value for your dollar since they often include free games or an extra controller. Expect to see stellar price drops on PS4 and Xbox One game titles especially.

Now that we're two weeks past the release date of the PS5 and Xbox One Series X|S, it's likely too early to see console deals. However, you might be able to snag a modest discount on the PS5 and games and accessories. In fact, we're currently seeing PS5 deals in the form of a free digital upgrade from select PS4 games.

Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals will be much like last year's Cyber Monday deals. Although there weren't many discounts on consoles, we saw Cyber Monday prices on select Switch games and accessories.

Cyber Monday falls on November 30 and we're seeing see tons of deals on the industry's best tech. Be sure to bookmark our Cyber Monday 2020 deals hub for this year's best holiday discounts.

If you can't afford to wait, check out the best gaming deals you can score right now.

Top Cyber Monday gaming deals 2020 now

Cyber Monday gaming deals 2020

Cyber Monday PC Gaming Deals

Alienware m17 R3 Gaming Laptop: was $1,899 now $1,685 @ Dell

This Cyber Monday deal takes $214 off the Editor's Choice Alienware m17 r3 gaming laptop. This beast of a gaming laptop packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.6-GHz 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10750H hexa-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics with 6GB of dedicated RAM. View Deal

Alienware Area-51m R2 17.3" Gaming Laptop: was $2,349 now $1,763

Dell's Cyber Monday 2020 sneak peek takes up to $846 off the Alienware Area-51m R2 — prices start at $1,763.99. This machine packs a 17.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.9-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10700 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory does the graphics handling.

Acer Nitro 5 (AMD 2020): was $1,099 now $799 @ Walmart

Right now, you can save $300 on the 2020 Acer Nitro 5 at Walmart. While the 9th gen processor seems a little outdated, you won't be left wanting with an NVIDIA RTX 2060 GPU and 256GB SSD. The 1TB HDD and 16GB of RAM only sweeten the deal more.View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5i (17-inch): was $1,578 now $1,050

The Lenovo Legion 5i (17-inch) gaming laptop packs a bunch of power in a svelte frame. For less than $1,000, you get a gaming laptop with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB 7200 RPM hard drive with a 512GB PCIe SSD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti with a 6GB of VRAM. It's a solidly powerful laptop capable of deliver smooth frame rates when gaming. View Deal

Alienware m15 R3 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $1,849 now $1,518 @ Dell

This Cyber Monday deal sneak peek takes $331 off the Alienware m15 R3. This model packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop (512GB): was $1,249 now $1,079 @ Amazon

The HP Omen 15 2020 (15-DH1020NR) packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.6-GHz i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.View Deal

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED: was $1,899 now $1,349 @ Amazon

The Gigabyte Aero 15 packs a 15.6-inch 4K AMOLED display, Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660Ti GPU. Great for gamers and creators alike, this beast of a machine is now $530 off. View Deal

Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset: was $129 now $69 @ Amazon

The Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset produces excellent sound quality with its THX 7.1 Spatial Surround Sound. Delivering an attractive chroma RGB lighting experience with a good retractable active Noise Cancelling Mic in a lightweight aluminum & steel form factor.View Deal

Razer Raiju Mobile controller: was $149.99 now $84.99

Working with either Android phones or a PC, the Razer Raiju Mobile’s build quality is on the same level as Microsoft's Xbox Elite controller. And you can either place your Android phone in the controller’s holding mechanism, which comes with metal reinforcement, or connect it directly to your PC (Windows 7 and higher).

Cyber Monday Gaming Chair Deals

Secretlab Omega 2020 series: was $419 now $349 @ Secretlab

Save $70 or more in this Cyber Monday deal on one of our favorite gaming chairs of 2020, the Secretlab Omega 2020 series. The Omega is available in a wide variety of fabrics and colors to fit your style. The chair is incredibly comfortable and features a multitude of adjustments to ensure the perfect fit for you.View Deal

Secretlab Titan 2020 series: was $459 now $389 @ Secretlab

Save $70 or more in this Cyber Monday deal on this larger version of one of our favorite gaming chairs of 2020, the Secretlab Titan 2020 series. The Titan is designed to accommodate taller gamers up to 6'7" comfortable while the Omega tops out closer to 6'. It's otherwise virtually identical with a wide variety of fabrics and colors to fit your style. The chair is incredibly comfortable and features a multitude of adjustments to ensure the perfect fit for you.View Deal

AKRacing Core Series EX-Wide Gaming Chair: was $369 now $299 @ Amazon

Get yourself more room with the AKRacing EX-Wide gaming chair! Boasting a sturdy all-metal frame, this chair comes with an XL seat and backrest, as well as increased weight capacity (up to 330 lbs).View Deal

Homall Gaming Chair: was $199 now $109 @ Homall

This Homall Gaming Chair extends the full length of the back with support for the shoulders, head, and neck. It's made of quality PU leather, has a 90-180 degree tilt locking mechanism, and supports up to 300 pounds. View Deal

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Deals

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: for $299 @ Best Buy

This Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch console bundle deal includes a classic Nintendo Switch Console with neon blue/neon red Joy-Cons, Mario 8 Deluxe (digital download) and a 3-month membership of Nintendo Switch Online. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite: $199 @ Amazon

Amazon also has stock of the Nintendo Switch Lite in every color for $199. We expect stock to sell out fast, so we recommend you strike while the iron is hot. View Deal

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Tap into your creativity as you build your community from scratch on a deserted island. This social simulation game lets you create your personal getaway and customize your character, home, decorations, and the landscape itself. Own it now for its lowest price ever. View Deal

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Switch: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

The Complete Edition of Witcher 3: Wild Hunt contains every piece of downloadable content released for the game, including story expansions: Hearts of Stone & Blood and Wine. For a limited time, you can save $10 on this Switch game deal at Amazon. View Deal

SanDisk 64GB Nintendo Switch Memory Card: was $20 now $13 @ Amazon

Instantly add 64GB of storage to your Switch console with this SanDisk microSDXC memory card. It has a high transfer rate of up to 100MB/s, which means you'll enjoy faster game loads.

SanDisk 128GB Nintendo Switch Memory Card: was $34 now $19 @ Amazon

Add up to 128GB of additional space to your Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite gaming console. High-speed transfer rates up to 100MB/s ensure fast game loads. View Deal

SanDisk 256GB Nintendo Switch Memory Card: was $99 now $39 @ Best Buy

This officially licensed SanDisk MicroSD card for Nintendo Switch delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively.View Deal

SanDisk 400GB Nintendo Switch Memory Card: was $179 now $59 @ Best Buy

This 400GB SanDisk MicroSD card for Nintendo Switch offers high capacity storage for games. It delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively for fast file transfers. View Deal

PowerA Enhanced Nintendo Switch Controller:was $49 now $35 @ Amazon

The PowerA wireless controller for Switch is a cheaper alternative to the pricier Nintendo Switch Pro controller. It features Bluetooth technology, an ergonomic design, motion controls, and advanced gaming buttons. View Deal

Cyber Monday Xbox deals

Xbox Series X|S Controller: was $59.99 now $39.99 @ Best Buy

The Xbox Series X|S only just launched, but its controller is already $20 off at Best Buy. It's also compatible with Xbox One and PC, meaning this deal is useful for anyone in need of a controller in general. Be sure to grab one before it sells out!View Deal

Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Console: from $249 @ Microsoft

Xbox One consoles are hard to find these days. Luckily, Microsoft Store lets you build your own Xbox One S bundle. This value pack saves you money since it includes 3 free games and comes with an optional $10 off an Xbox Wireless Controller offer. View Deal

Microsoft Xbox Series X Controller (Shock Blue) Bundle: was $119 now $109 @ Best Buy

This Xbox Series X bundle includes an Xbox Series X compatible controller (a $65 value), Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month membership ($45 value) and an Xbox Series X metal collectible card ($65). View Deal

NBA 2K21 for Xbox One: was $59 now $27 @ Amazon

NBA 2K21 is the latest release in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2K series. With exciting improvements upon its best-in-class gameplay, competitive and community online features, and deep, varied game modes, NBA 2K21 offers one-of-a-kind immersion into all facets of pro basketball. Own it now for its lowest price yet. View Deal

Forza Horizon 4 on Xbox One/Windows 10 Digital Code: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

You can save $40 on Forza Horizon 4, which is the latest and greatest entry in the Forza Horizon series. It features dynamic season changes for the first time in the series and there are over 450 cars to collect. View Deal

Pre-order Halo Infinite for Xbox Series X|One: for $59 @ Best Buy

Pre-order Halo Infinite for $59.99 at Best Buy and get a free Halo Infinite SteelBook Case (a $10 value). It's the only gaming deal we've seen for this upcoming title. View Deal

Far Cry 6 Preorder for Xbox One: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Save $10 when you preorder Far Cry 6 for Xbox One. Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran, and become a guerrilla fighter to liberate your nation. Fight against Anton's troops in the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches, and Esperanza, the capital city of Yara. View Deal

Xbox accessory deals: Up to $50 off @ Microsoft

Microsoft's massive accessory sale has come and gone, but you can still save up to $50 on accessories, but the pool is only limited to two items. View Deal

WD Easystore 5TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive: was $179 now $89 @ Best Buy

The WD Easystore hard drive is Mac and PC compatible and features an easy-to-use USB 3.0 interface. This high capacity storage option gives you plenty of space for games. View Deal

Logitech G920 Steering Wheel: was $399 now $249 @ Amazon

Whether you're playing a car racing or delivery truck game, a racing wheel controller is essential. For a limited time, you can score one for $150 off at Amazon.View Deal

Cyber Monday PlayStation Deals

Sony PS4 DualShock 4 Controller (Midnight Blue): was $74 now $64 @ Amazon

The DualShock 4 features a clickable touchpad for new gameplay possibilities. There's also a built-in speaker and 3.5-millimeter jack for compatibility with most headsets.View Deal

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermatch Collection for PS4:was $59 now $24 @ Amazon

Mortal Kombat finally returned to form with Mortal Kombat 11. The Aftermath Kollection includes the base game and tosses in a variety of additional characters, stages, and a full new storyline. And again the developers have promised a free upgrade for PS5 owners.View Deal

Assassin's Creed Valhalla for PS4: was $59 now $47 @ Amazon

Lead epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses with Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Preorder it now from Amazon and save $10. Orders will ship to meet its November 10 release date.



Far Cry 6 Preorder for PS4: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Save $10 when you preorder Far Cry 6 for PS4. Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran, and become a guerrilla fighter to liberate your nation. Fight against Anton's troops in the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches, and Esperanza, the capital city of Yara.View Deal