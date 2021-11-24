Get this Corsair gaming headset for nearly half price in this epic Black Friday deal

The Corsair HS60 Pro gaming headset is 43% off in one of the best Black Friday deals of the day — taking the price down to just $39.99 for a limited time only.

Just picked up the PS5 or Xbox Series X? The Corsair HS60 Pro USB gaming headset is a great addition to really improve the sound quality, which is made even better with this huge discount.

Corsair HS60 Pro deal

Corsair HS60 Pro USB Gaming Headset: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon Corsair HS60 Pro USB Gaming Headset: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

Now $30 off, the Corsair HS60 Pro USB gaming headset sports impressive 7.1 Surround sound, a crystal clear cardioid microphone that is Discord-certified for PC, and compatibility with Nintendo Switch, PS5|PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One gaming consoles.

While we haven’t tested this gaming headset ourselves, the 4.4-star rating on Amazon makes it a tempting choice, especially at this price point. The specs also elevate this to a must buy, including the custom-tuned 50mm neodymium drivers that deliver a spacious, immersive surround sound.

This pairs nicely with the unidirectional noise cancelling microphone that works well to isolate background noise and deliver clarity to your team tactics without distortion.

And all of this is packed in a sleek, premium design with a braided cable, long-lasting durability, and plenty of cushioning on the head strap and cups, alongside easy-to-use on-ear controls and vast customization suite in Corsair’s iCUE software.

The Corsair HS60 Pro is a wise choice if you're looking for an affordable pro grade gaming headset.