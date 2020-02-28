Cheap iPad Pro deal at Walmart: 64GB model just crashed to $674

The iPad Pro is powerful enough to put your laptop to shame yet light enough to take everywhere. If you're in the market for a new tablet, this iPad Pro deal saves you some cash on one of our favorite Apple devices.

Currently, you can get the 64GB model 11-inch Pad Pro (2018) for $674.99 from Walmart. Typically priced at $799, that's $125 off and the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this WiFi tablet.

Apple iPad Pro 11.5" (64GB): was $799 now $674 @ Walmart

The iPad Pro features a gorgeous, bright Liquid Retina display and a superfast A12X processor that beats most laptops. For a limited time, it's $125 off at Walmart.View Deal

The Apple iPad Pro packs an 11-inch Liquid Retina (2388 x 1668) display, an A12X Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, quad-speakers and a long-lasting 10-hour battery.

In our Apple iPad Pro 11-inch review, we were impressed by its super-bright display, and 13-hour long battery life. We rated it 4 out of 5 stars and awarded it an Editor's Choice for its A12X processor's crushing performance. In fact, we found that it puts most of today's best laptops to shame.

At 1 pound and measuring 0.2 inches thick, the 11-inch iPad Pro is quite similar in size and shape to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 (0.95 pounds, 0.2 inches).

In our lab, the iPad Pro scored 17,878 in Geekbench 4 performance tests, beating the Galaxy Tab S6's score of 10,387. It nearly ties the 12.9-inch iPad Pro's 17,995, which Amazon has on sale for $999 ($149 off).

With the addition of the optional Smart Keyboard cover (sold separately), the iPad Pro is capable of outlasting and replacing your laptop. The Smart Keyboard's biggest perk — and the feature that makes it one of the best iPad Pro keyboard cases — is easy pairing via Apple's proprietary Smart Connector port.

Like most Apple deals, this one won't last long so we recommend you snag one while you still can.