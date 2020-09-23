Cheap Chromebook deal prices Acer laptop at $539

Bargain hunting for a budget laptop that doesn't sacrifice performance for price? If so, you might find this cheap, but good laptop deal of interest.

Currently, Newegg has the Acer Chromebook 714 on sale for $539. Usually $600, that's $60 in saving and the second-lowest price we've seen for this laptop.

It's one of the best cheap Chromebook deals you'll find right now.

Acer Chromebook 714: was $599 now $539 @ Newegg

For a limited time, save $60 on the Acer Chromebook 714. It features a unique fingerprint scanner and durable aluminum chassis. The laptop on sale packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 2.2-GHz Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. View Deal

If you're looking for an affordable school or work laptop, the Acer Chromebook 714 is one of the best Chromebooks to buy.

The Chromebook in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 2.2-GHz Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. All Chromebooks include 15GB of free Cloud storage via Google Drive and unlimited space for images in Google Photos. What's more, you can access 100GB of extra free storage for 1-year via Google Perks.

In our Acer Chromebook 714 review, we liked its unique fingerprint scanner and great multitasking performance. We were also impressed by its military-rated durability and gave it a 4 out of 5 star overall rating.

When it comes to design, the Acer Chromebook 714 is a practical-looking laptop. It sports an all-aluminum, dark-gray chassis that deters fingerprints. Its lid is adorned with both a silver Acer logo and a black Chrome emblem. The laptop's keyboard deck features a small oval-shaped fingerprint reader, a rare and refreshing find on a Chromebook.

As for ports, the Chromebook 714 packs plenty. You get two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C ports, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, a headphone jack, a Kensington lock and a microSD card slot.

Weighing in at 3.3 pounds and measuring 12.7 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches, the Acer Chromebook 714 is slightly heavier and thicker than competing systems, the Asus Chromebook Flip C434 (3.1 pounds, 12.6 x 8 x 0.6 inches) and Google Pixelbook Go (2.3 pounds, 12.2 x 8.1 x 0.5 inches). Nonetheless, it's still portable enough to tuck away into a bag.

Newegg's Chromebook deal won't last too long, so don't wait to snag this modestly priced laptop for an even better price.