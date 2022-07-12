Buy it now! Beats Fit Pro drop below $160 for Prime Day

The Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds make for solid AirPods alternatives – they’re less expensive too. Apple originally launched this fitness-centric model for $199, but thanks to the latest Prime Day headphones deals, it has been marked down to its lowest price yet.

Consumers can snag the Beats Fit Pro for $159 (opens in new tab) from Amazon. This is 20% off the original MSRP and $40 in savings. To call this one of the more enticing Amazon Prime Day deals would be an understatement, especially for Apple fans.

Save $40 on the sporty, high-performance Beats Fit Pro — its biggest markdown yet. These buds come with all the AirPods Pro’s biggest features, including ANC, spatial audio, “Hey Siri” voice activation, Find My app support, and much more. It is an unbeatable value, no matter the mobile platform (iOS/Android).

These are arguably Apple’s best noise-cancelling earbuds and are considered a must-have for iDevice owners (iPhone/iPad) that want AirPods Pro-like performance in a sporty design. Hallmarks such as active noise cancellation (ANC), spatial audio, multiplatform support, and a plethora of features powered by the H1 chip speak loudly for the Beats Fit Pro’s value.

While we have yet to review these earbuds, Beats Fit Pro have an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars at Amazon. Satisfied owners like the buds' comfortable fit, great sound and stylish design. Others say the Beats Fit Pro stay put during yoga and running.

Improvements in battery life (up to 6 hours with ANC on) and wearability (installed wing tips) make these superior to any AirPods. Most importantly, Apple’s proprietary, dual-element diaphragm driver delivers punchy bass and resonant sound for music listening.

