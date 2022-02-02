Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones return to record low price of $279 at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones are renowned for excellent noise cancellation, sound, and comfort. And just in time for Valentine's Day, our favorite ear cans are cheaper than usual.

Currently, Amazon offers the Bose QuietComfort 45 for $279 at Amazon. Typically $329, this deal takes $50 off. This is the Bose QC 45's lowest price ever and one of today's best headphone deals.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones: was $329 now $279 @ Amazon

This rare deal knocks $50 off the Editor's Choice Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones. They boast class-leading noise cancellation, a durable, comfortable design, and up to 24 hours of battery life. Grab them now for an all-time low price.

The QuietComfort 45 are Bose's best noise cancelling headphones yet. They feature 45mm drivers, high-fidelity sound and active-noise cancellation. Aware Mode lets you hear what's going on around you right through the headphones. Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones provide up to 24 hours of battery life over the Bose QuietComfort 35 II's 20 hours.

In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review, we loved the headphones' great audio quality and noise cancellation. We also found their comfortable, sturdy design impressive. We gave the Bose QuietComfort 45 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars alongside our Editor's Choice award.

Design-wise, the Bose QuietComfort 45 are nearly identical to the QuietComfort 35 II. They retain the same plastic, over-ear design with plush synthetic leather memory foam ear cushions. Our reviewer wore them for an entire workday with no discomfort.

During real-world testing, audio was clear and balanced as was call quality. In terms of noise-cancellation, the headphones did a great job at blocking ambient sound.

At 8.5 ounces and 7.3 x 3 x 6 inches dimensions-wise the Bose QC45 weigh less than competing headphones. By comparison, the AirPods Pro Max (13.6 ounces, 7.4 x 6.6 x 3.3 inches) and Sony WH-1000XM4 (8.9 ounces, 9.9 x 3 x 7.3 inches) are heavier.

In summary, Bose QuietComfort 45 headphone are a solid pick up — especially at this price! There's not telling how long this deal will last, so we recommend you grab them now.