Bose 700 headphones now $100 off and the lowest price ever

The Bose Noise Cancelling 700 headphones offer stellar noise cancelling technology and up to 20 hours of battery life. These headphones rarely see a price drop, which is why we're stoked about this excellent deal.

Currently, Nordstrom has the Editor's Choice Bose 700 on sale for $299. Normally priced at $399, that's $100 off. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for these noise-cancelling wireless headphones.

It's one of the best wireless headphones deals we've seen this season.

Bose 700 Wireless Headphones: was $399 now $299 @ Nordstrom

They also offer Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri support.

Bose 700 headphones are best headphones you can buy.

These Bluetooth wireless headphones pack, an over-ear design, intuitive touch controls, and a powerful microphone system.

In our Bose 700 review, we were impressed by their detailed, accurate sound and excellent noise cancellation technology. We gave them a 4.5 out of 5 star rating for their overall performance and sleek, low-profile design.

At 9 ounces, the Bose 700s are lighter than the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones (9.7 ounces), are heavier than the Bose QuietComfort 35 II (8.3 ounces).

The Bose 700s have a featherweight frame and cushy, leatherette ear pads, which makes them supremely comfortable. In terms of sound quality, the Bose 700s offer detail and crisp mids.

You can use Bose compaction app for iOS and Android devices lets you adjust the headphones' noise-cancellation level and choose your favorite digital assistant (Google Assistant, Siri or Alexa).

As with all Bose headphone deals, this won't last long, so we recommend you snag them now.