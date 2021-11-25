Trending

Get up to 60% off FlexiSpot standing desks in huge Black Friday home office deals

Will the real Black Friday standing desk deals please stand up

Did you know the average person spends 227,427 hours of their lifetime sitting down? That needs to change for your health and mine — my knee caps that crack like popcorn can attest to that. That’s where this big range of Black Friday deals come in...

Right now, Flexispot is having a huge sale on its range of standing desks with savings of up to $200! If you’ve been looking for a new desk in your home office (or spare box room, in my situation), this is the time to buy!

E9 Standing Desk: was $329 now $129 @ Flexispot

Here’s a massive deal — a 48-24-standing desk for $200 off! You can pick up a full motorized standing desk with programmable memory, collision detection and a 5-year warranty for just 130 bucks!

EC3 Standing Desk: was $399 now $299 @ Flexispot

Dimensions for this desk measure in at 48-24 inches for a decent amount of desk space, on top of a durable, rigid 2-stage electric frame. It can support up to 220lbs of weight and the controller has the ability to save custom heights to fit around your sitting and standing needs.

EB8 Standing Desk: was $499 now $379 @ Flexispot

This desk offers the same dimensions as the EC3, but comes with a tonne of additional features and a gorgeously premium bamboo top. Next to the keypad, which offers four memory slots, you’ll find a child lock, a USB-C port and 2x USB-A ports. Your desk can become an all-in-one charging beast.

You can expect to see more deals over Black Friday weekend (including for my fellow Brits), so keep this page bookmarked for tomorrow, when these new sales drop.

