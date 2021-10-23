Black Friday laptop deals 2021: UK early sales, discounts to expect

The best Black Friday laptop deals of 2021 are going to cover a huge range of MacBooks, Chromebooks and Windows notebooks. If you’ve been waiting for a big discount on your favourite portable machine, this is the time to buy.

We’re rounding up all the top Black Friday laptop sales happening at Amazon, Currys PC World, John Lewis, eBuyer, Scan, Argos, and more\. This is the best place to be for all the latest and greatest savings.

Black Friday 2021 laptop deals predictions

What laptops are going to go on sale during Black Friday? It’s a good question that we can confidently answer by looking at some trends and what we’re already seeing on sale. FYI, any of the early laptop deals we list down below are most probably going to be the best prices you’ll find on them.

But I digress, let’s answer this question:

M1 MacBooks: The M1 MacBook Pro and M1 MacBook Air have been discounted regularly over the past couple of months. However, recently, those price cuts have stopped. It makes sense to assume you will see a lower price emerge during Black Friday.

Dell XPS 13: One of our favourite ultrabooks out there, which has been discounted every now and again over summer, will see another big sale this fall season for sure.

Alienware RTX 30-Series gaming laptops: Dell has been discounting Alienware m15 laptops for a while now until the company stopped over the last couple of weeks. My inclination is that preparations are being made for something here.

Chromebooks: Most Chromebooks are already dirt cheap, with some premium models getting significantly discounted too. Expect more of this during Black Friday. In fact, several retailers are already offering Black Friday-worthy deals on Chromebooks at the moment.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday 2021 is kicking off on Friday, Nov 26 this year. It all started as a one-day shopping event around Thanksgiving weekend, but it made its way over to the UK and transformed into a lot more than just one day.

You’ve got sales already kicking off, then the Black Friday weekend itself, which is followed by Cyber Monday. Be sure to bookmark this page, as we will list the best Black Friday-worthy laptop deals available every day.

Black Friday Laptop Deals By Retailer

If you want to search around, here are all the retailers with laptop deals.

Black Friday Laptop Deals — Windows PC

Image Dell Inspiron 15 3000: was £349 now £298 @ Dell

This configuration of the 15-inch Dell Inspiron 3000 features an Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB DDR4 and 128GB SSD. All of this alongside an HD display and a sleek chassis makes for a great option for quick day-to-day work. View Deal

Image Dell Inspiron 14: was £799 now £699 @ Dell

This powerful convertible is armed with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, alongside a gorgeous FHD display. View Deal

Image Asus TUF Dash F15: was £1,018 now £928 @ Scan

Up top, you have a silky smooth 15.6-inch 1080p display with 144Hz refresh rate — powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i7, RTX 3060, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. All in a machine for under a grand. View Deal

Image New Dell XPS 13: was £1,398 now £1,288 @ Dell

Take a look at our 5-star Dell XPS 13 review and you’ll see just how much we love this portable powerhouse for its top-shelf specs and stylish design. This one is no different, cramming an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB LPDDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD into this masterfully crafted hardware with a bright and lovely FHD+ display on a 360-degree hinge. View Deal

Image MSI Katana: was £898 now £798 @ Scan

The entry-level model with specs that are anything but entry-level. This loaded MSI Katana sports a gorgeous 15.6-inch FHD display, 11th gen Intel Core i5 CPU, RTX 3050 graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Need more horsepower? For £200 more, you can pick up the Katana with Intel Core i7 and RTX 3060. View Deal

Image Huge saving! Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel: was £1,799 now £1,399 @ Box.co.uk

The creator's choice. The Acer ConceptD features a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD and an Nvidia GTX 1650 Max-Q for crushing those prosumer tasks. All of this is stuffed into a sleek chassis with a colour accurate display and ezel flexibility.

View Deal

Image RTX 3080 laptop! MSI GP66 Leopard: was £2,199 now £1,999 @ Overclockers

A £200 price cut brings this powerful laptop into a more affordable category! The GP66 features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, beasty RTX 3080 GPU, a whopping 32GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD, all alongside a fluid 240Hz 1080p display.

View Deal

Black Friday Laptop Deals — Apple MacBooks

Image MacBook Air (M1/8GB/256GB): was £999 now £892.98 @ Amazon

Here is the cheapest way to get a taste of Apple’s new silicon while on the go. As you can read in our MacBook Air with M1 review , the switch to an ARM-based processor presents a groundbreaking transformation with blistering performance and super-long battery life. All of this is crammed into a seriously sleek chassis and runs so cool, it doesn’t need a fan. View Deal

Image Over £100 off an M1 MacBook Pro M1 MacBook Pro: was £1,499 now £1,344 @ Amazon

Turning to Apple, we fell head over heels for the M1 MacBook Pro for bringing stellar performance and bonkers battery life thanks to Apple’s own ARM-based silicon. If you’re a creative pro in need of a machine that can do it all on the go, it’s hard to find much better than this (I use one myself). View Deal

Black Friday Laptop Deals — Chromebooks

Image HP 11a: was £199 now £149 @ Currys

This cheap and cheerful Chromebook from HP features a MediaTek processor, 4GB RAM and an impressive 15.5-hour battery life. View Deal

Image Asus C223 11.6-inch Chromebook: was £199 now £159 @ Currys

No frills. No fancy features. This is just a dirt-cheap Chromebook with enough power for the essentials. If you ever need something really inexpensive for school work, web browsing or light productivity, this is the one for you. View Deal

Image Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3: was £329 now £299.97 @ Box.co.uk

A 2-in-1 Chromebook for under £300 is serious value for money — even more so when its the premium build of the IdeaPad Flex 3. Gorgeous 11.6-inch HD touchscreen display up top, Intel Celeron under the hood, 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. View Deal