Best Black Friday laptop deals in 2019

Update: Black Friday has come and gone. For more laptop deals, see our Cyber Monday laptop deals hub.

Black Friday is the best time to buy a laptop or any other tech for that matter. With Black Friday in full swing, laptop deals are live right now at various stores. And you don't have to step foot in a brick and mortar stores to snag the best deals of the season. Most of the best Black Friday deals in stores, you'll also find online.

Now that Thanksgiving is over, we're off to the races with Black Friday deals. Some of the best Black Friday laptop deals are coming from Amazon, Dell, Best Buy, Microsoft, and Walmart ahead of the actual retail holiday. But before you dive into the discounts, here's something to keep in mind. A new round of Trump tariffs will kick in potentially on December 15, affecting both laptop and tablet deals.

That's even more of a reason to take advantage of the best Black Friday laptop deals as prices could experience a steep 15% increase. And if you miss out on Black Friday, you should definitely take a look at our list of the best Cyber Monday deals.

Either way, it means we'll see some epic laptop deals in the coming days. That said, here's a look at the best Black Friday laptop deals available now.

Best Black Friday laptop deals right now

Windows Laptops

Dell XPS 15 (Core i7, 1TB): was $2,099 now $1,599 at Dell

This is a huge discount on our favorite 15-inch laptop. The XPS 15 is a premium notebook with a gorgeous display, blistering quick performance and a portable chassis. View Deal

Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover: was $1,029 now $799 @ Microsoft

This Surface Pro 7 packs a 10th gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It includes the super-comfortable Type Cover keyboard. View Deal

Surface Pro 7 w/ Type Cover: was $879 now $599 @ Microsoft

This Surface Pro 7 packs a 10th gen Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a128GB SSD. It includes the super-comfortable Type Cover keyboard. View Deal

Surface Laptop 3: was $1,299 now $959 @ Amazon

The Surface Laptop 3 has a 13.5-inch display, a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. You can get it now for $350 off from Amazon with an eCoupon.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 (1080p, Core i7): was $1,299 now $1,029 @ Dell

The XPS 13 is an excellent laptop. In fact, it's the best laptop for most people thanks to its slim design, gorgeous display, fast performance and epic battery life. If you're in the market for a portable laptop, this is the deal for you. For a limited time, it's $271 off. View Deal

Dell XPS 15 (9th Gen): was $1,799 now $1,684 @ Amazon

The Dell XPS 15 is one of our top-rated laptops with good reason. It's powerful Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. This notebook is a powerful productivity and multimedia machine. View Deal

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: was $1,649 now $1,421 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 earned an Editor's Choice award for its slim, versatile frame, beautiful display and powerful 10th Gen processor. It's a great choice for mobile professional. View Deal

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,149 now $549.99 @ Dell

The Dell G3 15 offers powerful gaming and overall performance at entry-level prices. The notebook is equipped with an Intel Core i7 CPU and a Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU. View Deal

Acer Aspire 1: was $199 now $149 @ Walmart

The Aspire 1 is a super affordable laptop with a stylish design and a 1080p display, which is rare in sub $199 machines. It features a Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB eMMc. It's now $50 off and one of the cheapest early Black Friday laptop deals we've seen. View Deal

Acer Aspire 5 w/ 256GB: was $529 now $399 @ Walmart

The Acer Aspire 5 is one of the best budget laptops you'll find. It sports a Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. It's now at its lowest price ever. The View Deal

ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th Gen, Core i7): was $2,639 now $1,449

This is my favorite option in this long list of Black Friday deals. Why? Because this model has the new six-core Core i7-10710U CPU, along with 16GB of RAM and a bright, 400-nit 1080p display.

View Deal

Lenovo Black Friday sale: Up to $1,000 off ThinkPad @ Lenovo

Lenovo is kicking off Black Friday in a big way. The PC manufacturer is slashing the price of its premium ThinkPad laptops. For instance, you can get the ThinkPad X1 Extreme w/ Core i7-8750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1050 Ti for just $1,299 via coupon "THINKPEEK20".View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C930 (4K, Core i7): was $1,649 now $1,149

One of the best 2-in-1 laptops of 2019, the Yoga C930 has a gorgeous display, a slim aluminum chassis and a soundbar hinge that pumps out luscious audio.View Deal

HP Envy 13t: was $999 now $699.99 @ HP

The Envy 13t has MacBook killer written all over it. It sports a brand new 1.8GHz Core i7-8565U CPU, 1080p LCD, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It offers style and excellent bang for your buck. It's $20 cheaper now than it was last month!View Deal

HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Laptop: was $649 now $449

It's a Black Friday miracle! You can currently get the HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Laptop for under $500. It's equipped with an AMD Ryzen processor and a Nvidia GTX 1050 GPU capable of running most games on moderate settings. View Deal

Asus VivoBook 15: was $349 now $249 @ Walmart

The Asus VivoBook 15 is a solid multitasker armed with an AMD Ryzen 3 CPU with an AMD Vega GPU. To round things out, you get a FHD display with a 128GB SSD. And if you're worried about security, you even get a fingerprint scanner.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix GL531GU: was $1,299 now $899 @ Walmart

The Asus ROG Strix GL531GU is one of Asus' premier gaming laptops. It boasts a Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and GTX 1660Ti GPU. It's now $400 off at Walmart. View Deal

Asus TUF Gaming FX505GT: was $849 now $579 @ Best Buy

This laptop is TUF, but not expensive. The 15-inch Asus TUF Gaming laptop packs a Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU with a Core i5 processor, which makes it a solid mid-tier gaming laptop that's capable of more than it lets on. View Deal

Apple Laptops

MacBook Air 13" (128GB): was $1,099, now $899 @ Best Buy

Amazon's $799 deal on this configuration of the 2019 MacBook Air (Space Grey, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD) is over. But that doesn't mean you're out of luck. Take advantage of Best Buy's discount while supplies last. View Deal

MacBook Air 13" (256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

Need more than just 128GB of storage space. Snag the 256GB MacBook Air (2019) $200 off at Amazon right now. It's an all-time price low for this model, which we recommend over the base model. View Deal

MacBook Air 13" (2017): was $999 now $649 @ Amazon

Need an affordable MacBook? The 2017 MacBook Air is a solid machine with excellent battery life and a great keyboard. And you get both full-size USB ports and a memory card slot. View Deal

MacBook Air 13"(2019): was $999 now $799 @ Costco

The latest 13-inch MacBook Air is outfitted with a beautiful TrueTone display. Add to that an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's a great lightweight machine for students and professionals alike. View Deal

MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019): was $2,399 now $2,189

With a larger display and a comfortable, more reliable keyboard, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is the Apple laptop we've been wanting for years. Incredibly fast performance, long battery life and power speakers are just the icings on the cake. View Deal

MacBook Air 13 (2018): was $1,399 now $1,199 @ Amazon

It's not the latest MacBook Air, but the 2018 version of the 13-inch laptop is still a powerful performer. It's got a Core i5 processor and Retina Display. Plus, it's got a sexy gold chassis.View Deal

MacBook Pro 15" (512GB): was $2,799 now $2,349 @ Amazon

This 15-inch MacBook Pro packs a 15" Core i9 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Now at its lowest price ever, this notebook also offers a sharp display and solid battery life. Amazon currently has it on sale for $450 off its regular price. View Deal

Chromebooks

Samsung Chromebook 3 11.6": was $189 now $89

It doesn't get much cheaper than this. Best Buy is taking $100 off what is already one of the least expensive laptops on the market. This Chromebook is a great option for kids. View Deal

Asus Chromebook Flip C434: was $599 now $549 @ Amazon

In our Asus Chromebook Flip C434 review, we loved the Flip C434 for its sleek, premium design, long battery life and thin display bezels paired with nearly 10 hours of battery life. This model comes with a Core M3-8100Y CPU, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage.View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook S330: was $299 now $169 @ Walmart

This Chromebook features a 14-inch display, 2.1 GHz MediaTek MT8173C CPU, 4GB of RAM, a 32GB hard drive. With a fast start up and up to 10 hours of battery life, this compact laptop is quick and reliable. View Deal

Acer Chromebook Spin 11: was $299 now $229 @ Walmart

As the name suggests, the Acer Spin is a convertible, which means it can transform from a traditional laptop to a tablet. In addition to its 11.6-inch screen, this Chromebook packs a Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.View Deal

Asus Chromebook C423NA: was $269 now $239 @ Walmart

The Asus C423NA is a stylish Chromebook with an edge-to-edge touch display. It also packs a Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC. View Deal

Acer Chromebook 11 N7: was $199.99 now $149.99 @ Amazon

The Acer Chromebook 11 N7 packs an 11.6" HD display, a 2.4 GHz Celeron N3060 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. View Deal

Acer Chromebook 314: was $372 now $191 @ Amazon

With its 15.6 HD display, up to 2.4 GHz AMD Dual-Core A4-9120C CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, the Chromebook 314 is perfect for your day to day computing. Get it now from Amazon for just $192. View Deal

Acer Chromebook R11: was $299 now $258 @ Amazon

The Acer Chromebook R11 offers versatility and an estimated 10 hour battery life, making it ideal for school, work or play. This Celeron-powered convertible has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.View Deal

Dell Chromebook 11 3000: was $355 now $219 @ Dell

This durable Chromebook can take whatever your kids can dish out, including drops and spills. And the specs are solid for the price, including a Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and 11.6-inch HD display.View Deal

Tablets

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $99 at Amazon

The best tablet Amazon has ever made is now on sale, just weeks after it was released. This latest device has a USB-C port, a fast quad-core CPU and extra-long battery life. View Deal

iPad 10.2" (2019, 128GB): was $429 now $329 at Amazon

The new 10.2-inch iPad replaces the 9.7-inch iPad as Apple's everyday tablet. It packs the same CPU, but now sports a larger display, support for Apple's Smart Keyboard, and significantly better battery life. The 128GB model is now $100 off.View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2" (2019, 32GB): was $329 now $249

The new 10.2-inch iPad replaces the 9.7-inch iPad as Apple's everyday tablet. It packs the same CPU, but now sports a larger display, support for Apple's Smart Keyboard, and significantly better battery life. All models are now $50 off.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: was $79, now $49 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire HD 8 Tablet is one of the cheapest tablets you'll find around, which means it's perfect for your kids as a Christmas gift. It comes in red, blue, yellow and black. It also offers 16GB of storage. View Deal

What to avoid buying on Black Friday

Just about everything is on sale during Black Friday. However, you should approach every sale with a bit of caution.

For instance, we'd recommend bypassing any vague "doorbuster" or "early bird" specials you see on Black Friday. Sales that require you to get in line at 6pm on Thanksgiving Day are most likely available in very limited quantities.

Historically, we've found that "in-store-only" deals are typically available online. In some instances, they might even debut online before in-store. Our advice? Stay home, let that turkey digest, and shop from the comfort of your living room instead of a crowded store.