The best RTX 3080 laptop deals in March 2022

When only the best gaming performance will suffice, RTX 3080 laptops are the only way to go. And with that 4K ray tracing capability of an RTX 3080 GPU comes a sky-high price tag.

I’ll be honest, deals on laptops this powerful are hard to come by. In my personal experience, RTX 3080 laptop discounts are usually hidden pretty well on retailer websites in some strangely creative ways; from demoting them to page 3 of the deals results to not highlighting that it's a price cut at all. It’s almost like retailers don’t want you to grab these laptops at a more affordable price.

But, luckily, we’re good at finding these sneaky discounts, both in the U.S. and U.K. So sit back and get ready to drop some cash on one of the best RTX 3080 laptop deals we’ve found.

Best RTX 3080 Laptop deals (US)

MSI GP66 Leopard: was $2,299 now $1,749 @ Amazon

Starting strong with MSI’s powerhouse, which combines an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD and a 15.6-inch, 1080p 144Hz display with an RTX 3080 for an incredible system at under $1,750.

MSI GE66 Raider: was $3,499 now $2,899 at Newegg

If you thought MSI couldn’t one-up the already powerful Leopard, allow me to introduce you to the bonkers GE66 Raider — Intel Core i9-11980HK CPU, a whopping 32GB DDR4 RAM, a 2TB NVMe SSD and a gorgeous 15.6-inch, 4K display up top.

Gigabyte Aorus 15P: was $2,349 now $2,149 at Best Buy

Get $200 off this nicely-specced system from Gigabyte, which features a 15.6-inch, IPS panel up top with a 240Hz refresh rate, 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3080 GPU, 32GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Best RTX 3080 Laptop deals (UK)

MSI GP66 Leopard: was £2,197 now £1,899 at Laptops Direct

Under the hood, you’ll find an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD. Up top, there’s a 15.6-inch, 1080p panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, and on the price tag, you’ll see a decent £198 discount!