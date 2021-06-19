Best Laptop Power Banks and Portable Laptop Chargers for 2021

The world is slowly starting to re-open and you will need a portable laptop power bank. You’re probably going to be spending a lot of time away from plug sockets — taking in the world outside that you’ve missed so much, which leaves you a victim to a nightmare scenario.

We know it all too well here at Laptop Mag: your portable powerhouse dies amid some CPU-intensive workload and you're left with hours of lost effort. There’s nobody to blame but your laptop’s internal battery and yourself for not hitting CTRL+S (save).

Luckily, there’s a fix for those awful times when your laptop powers down. The world of portable laptop chargers has exploded (not literally, fortunately) over the last two years, as the need for working on the go has risen. So, rather than praying for a plug at a nearby cafe, you can work completely untethered without fear.

We’ve found the best options in terms of value and reliability and we’ve provided a small guide on the things to look for so you can make the best choice for your and your gadgets. And, if you need any advice elsewhere, check out our laptop buying guide and iPad buying guide , so you can be sure about your purchase decisions.

What to look for in a portable laptop battery charger?

Capacity: First things first, to fully charge a laptop, you need lots of milliamp-hours (mAh). Anything north of 20,000 mAh is enough to deliver up to an extra 25 hours of battery life for a typical 13-inch laptop .

Of course, you could get more than 20,000 mAh in a powerbank. We’ve seen batteries top 50,000 mAh, but that comes at the expense of one big benefit for buying a laptop — the ability to carry it around on the go. Size and weight are important here. Ports: USB-C is the main option for charging a laptop at a reasonably fast rate, as it can carry enough voltage to do more than simply power the components (typically around the 20V mark). But that doesn’t mean it should *just* charge your laptop. Many options come with a variety of ports, to charge phones, tablets and other devices alongside. The more versatile, the better.

Best laptop power banks

Anker PowerCore III Elite

(Image credit: Future)

The Anker PowerCore III Elite is our top recommendation for a laptop power bank that is portable and durable, with plenty of capacity to last. You get 25,600 mAh of juice, a 60W USB-C and two 18W USB-A ports — all stuffed into a premium, durable construction. This all comes at an impressively affordable price, plus you can grab a bundle which comes with a 65W charger to juice it up fast.

Belkin BOOST CHARGE Power Bank

(Image credit: Future)

Simple, but effective. The Belkin BOOST CHARGE sports a massive 20,100 mAh capacity, a 12W USB-A port for charging your phone, and (most importantly) a 30W USB-C slot for fast charging devices, including laptops like the MacBook Pro .

The size of it is a little chunky, don’t get me wrong. But that is counteracted with an unassuming, minimal design made up of a durable plastic and rubber top, alongside a surprisingly lightweight construction.

Einova Power Bank

(Image credit: Future)

This budget option has plenty of potential. Einova’s 20,000 mAh battery may be the smallest on this list, but that also comes with a slim and svelte design, covered with a fabric top for durability. Not only that, it offers two fast charging ports in the form of one 45W USB-C and an 18W USB-A.

MaxOak 50,000 mAh battery

(Image credit: Future)

The big boy. Yep, this sure is a hefty battery to carry around at over 8 inches in size and a weight of 2.8 pounds. But for that, of course, you get the extra power of a massive 50,000 mAh battery and four USB ports with variable voltage, which can be controlled by you.

Krisdonia 50,000 mAh Power Pack

(Image credit: Future)

Krisdonia’s power bank has the same capacity as the MaxOak battery, but comes with the added benefit of a tapered design, a slightly lighter form factor and USB-C. The inclusion of a screen also gives you clear visibility of what life is left.

HyperCharger MAX: Ultimate charger

(Image credit: Future)

At under $100, the HyperCharger MAX offers really good value for money. You can spot just by looking at the spec sheet. The 20,800 mAh capacity ensures plenty of charge for your laptop on the go, which can be done so fast with the 30W USB-C, alongside room for two other devices on the 18W USB-A.