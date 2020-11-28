Best Apple Cyber Monday deals 2020

Cyber Monday 2020 is here and the best Apple Cyber Monday deals are ripe for the picking. Retailers are currently offering deep discounts on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and Beats-branded headphones.

Apple Cyber Monday deals are marking down the brand's most coveted tech to record low prices. Shockingly, that includes the new MacBook Pro with Apple M1 chip which is down to $1,199 at B&H. That's $100 in savings and the lowest price we've seen on this just-released Apple laptop.

Naturally with the MacBook Air with Apple M1 chip having just arrived, expect to see massive discounts on existing models.

Amazon usually offers stellar markdowns on the latest and previous-gen Apple laptops and tablets on Cyber Monday. For instance, the 2020 MacBook Air on sale for $799. That's $200 off its $999 retail price and the lowest price ever for this Apple laptop.

Apple accessories like the Apple Watch Series 6 are also seeing excellent discounts with some models at their lowest-prices ever. Alongside Amazon's holiday deals, big-box retailers like Best Buy, Walmart and Target are offering Cyber Monday deals.

So if you plan on treating yourself or someone special to some AirPods or an Apple Watch this holiday, now is a great time to buy. Cyber Monday deals on Apple products are bountiful.

Cyber Monday is here and we're seeing tons of deals on the industry's best mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Cyber Monday 2020 deals hub for this year's best Cyber Monday discounts and keep checking back for the latest deals.

Best Apple Cyber Monday deals right now

Cyber Monday MacBook Deals

One of the most recent Cyber Monday-like MacBook markdowns we've seen dropped the base MacBook Air 2020 to $849 ($150 off). It's the lowest price we'd ever seen for this MacBook.

We've also seen excellent deals on the pricey 16-inch MacBook Pro this year. The biggest discount we've seen so far was on the fully-loaded 16-inch MacBook Pro with Core i9 CPU for $2,399 ($400 off). We wouldn't be surprised if we see it get a $450 to $500 discount on Cyber Monday.

Apple MacBook Pro with M1: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ B&H

This epic Cyber Monday deal takes $100 off newly released MacBook Pro with M1 chip. Beside a new 8-core CPU, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It scored a rare 5-star rating from us, making it the top laptop on the market. View Deal

Apple MacBook Air with M1 (Silver): $999 @ B&H

This epic Cyber Monday deal takes $100 off the newly released MacBook Air with M1 chip. Besides a new 8-core CPU, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It scored a rare 4.5-star rating from us, making it one of the top laptops on the market. View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2020: was $1,999 now $1,769 @ Amazon

This MacBook Pro has a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 2.0-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Save $230 on this powerful Apple laptop.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16": was $2,799 now $2,449 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice MacBook Pro packs a 16-inch Retina display, a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a Radeon Pro 5300M GPU. Best of all, it has the new Magic Keyboard. Save $350 on this powerful machine. View Deal

Cyber Monday iPad Deals

Apple's entire family of tablets have been seeing sizable discounts throughout the year. From the entry-level 2020 iPad to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, we've seen discounts from $30 to $350 on various models.

Earlier this month, the new iPad Air saw a $50 discount which brought it down to $549. We suspect this deal will return sometime on Cyber Monday.

Apple iPad 2020 (32GB): was $329 now $299 @ Walmart

Walmart is taking $30 off the latest 8th generation iPad. It packs a 10.2-inch Retina display and an A12 Bionic Soc for 40% faster CPU performance than the model's iPad's A10 chip.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 2020 (1TB): was $1,499 now $1,349 @ Amazon

This Cyber Monday deal knocks $150 off the Editor's Choice 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Powerful enough to replace your laptop, this Apple tablet packs a 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display, an A12Z Bionic CPU, 128GB of storage, a new dual-camera system with LiDAR scanner, and Wi-Fi 6 support.View Deal

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro 12.9-inch: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon

One of the best iPad Cyber Monday deals takes $79 off the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio, bringing it to an all-time low price at Amazon. For the familiar laptop feel, this keyboard is designed to deliver a great typing experience on a full-size keyboard whenever you need it.

View Deal

iPad mini (64GB): was $399 now $334 @ Amazon

The latest Apple iPad mini packs Apple's powerful A12 Bionic CPU, which delivers ridiculously fast performance. It outperforms the 2018 iPad and lasts nearly 13 hours per charge. View Deal

Cyber Monday AirPods Deals

AirPods are undoubtedly among the most coveted Apple Cyber Monday deals this year. This month, the second-gen AirPods briefly hit a record low price of $99 ($60 off) at just about every major retailer. We should see this deal return for Cyber Monday.

On sale this week are the AirPods Pro for $169 at Amazon. Walmart and Costco offer the same price.

Apple AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $50 below retail. They come with a Qi-compatible case that allows for wire-free charging. View Deal

Apple AirPods w/ Wired Charging Case: was $159 now $109 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the latest AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $50 off. The wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

Cyber Monday Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch 6: was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

One of the best Apple Cyber Monday deals right now takes $70 off the Apple Watch 6. This smartwatch now features a brighter display, new S6 CPU, and built-in blood oxygen sensors that support Apple's new Blood Oxygen app.View Deal

Apple Watch SE 44mm: was $309 now $289 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's latest mid-tier smartwatch. It boasts the same CPU found in the Apple Watch 5 and a display that's 30% brighter than the Apple Watch 3. This smartwatch supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. Meanwhile, B&H offers the 40mm Apple Watch SE for $269($10 off).View Deal

iPhone deals

Pricing for the new iPhone 12 starts at $699 and AT&T has one the best Cyber Monday phone deals this week.

For a limited time, the iPhone 12 Pro Max and is $700 off at AT&T. That brings it down to just $399.99 from its $1,099.99 list price. The discount also applies to the Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 mini.

Apple accessory deals

Now that you've gotten that new iDevice, you might need a few accessories to protect your new gadget. Plus, with the right case, you can really make your iPhone, iPad, MacBook and even your AirPods stand out from the crowd and add a bit more protection.

For a limited time, you can get the MioHHR Case for AirPods Pro for only $8.79 or the Case-Mate LuMee Halo case for iPhone Pro Max for $48.99, down from $69.99.

Case-Mate LuMee Halo Case for iPhone Pro 12 Pro Max: was $69.99 now $48.99 @ Amazon

You never have to worry about bad selfie lighting with the Case-Mate LuMee Halo Case. Designed for the iPhone Pro 12 Pro Max, the case has integrated signature Halo lighting with a variable dimmer. It's available in 5 different colors and there are options for the iPhone 12, mini and Max. View Deal

MoKo Case Fit iPad Mini (2019): was $17.99 now $9.99 @ Amazon

Not only is the Moko Case Fit stylish, it's also sturdy and has a kickstand so you can watch videos on your iPad mini. The case is available in eight different colors including Rose Gold, Mint Green and Pine Forest. View Deal

MioHHR Case for AirPods Pro: was $10.99 now $8.79 @ Amazon

Just because the AirPods Pro are water and sweat-resistant, doesn't mean it can't have a little more protection. The MioHHR case brings some dustproof protection in its clear, yet tinted case. The case is available in eight different colors including pink, purple, white and black. It even has a metal carabiner so you can clip it to your backpack. View Deal

Fojojo Active Pencil for iPad: was $39.99 now $22.94 @ Amazon

Sure, you can use your finger on your iPad, but why mess up that beautiful display. Instead, you can use the Fojojo Active Pencil with the iPad 8th, 7th and 6th generation as well as the 3rd and 4th generation iPad Air and the iPad Pro.View Deal

ORIbox Defense Case for iPhone 11: was $17.75 now $14.41 @ Amazon

Let's face it, you're going to drop that expensive iPhone 11 eventually. Instead of hoping, wishing and praying that it survived the fall, why not add an extra layer of protection via the Oribox Defense case. In addition to the iPhone 11, ORIbox has cases for the iPhone 12 and its variations, the iPhone 7, 8 and XS Max. View Deal