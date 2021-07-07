Assassin's Creed Infinity is an always evolving, massive online game — watch out, Fortnite

The Assassin's Creed franchise is kicking it up a notch with a massive online platform with sprawling worlds that evolve over time, according to a Bloomberg report. The cryptonym for the game is Assassin's Creed Infinity, hinting that the project's core mission is longevity and prolonged financial success.

Assassin's Creed Infinity draws inspiration from smash hits like Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online and Fortnite. Both games endured the test of time due to their frequent, exciting updates that keep the online gaming community hooked, and most importantly, they're fun, engaging online multiplayer platforms.

Ubisoft confirms the existence of Assassin's Creed Infinity

For the past eight years, Ubisoft launched a new game in the ultra-popular Assassin's Creed series every year or two. The open-world, action-adventure game sold more than 155 million units, which is nothing to scoff at; it's Ubisoft's best-selling series.

However, Take-Two Interactive Software, GTA V's publisher, experienced a stock-price jump of 42% since the beginning of this year. Ubisoft stagnated during the same period. This is, in part, due to GTA's ability to get its addicted players to splurge on in-game content.

Ubisoft, of course, wants in on this lucrative business model. Assassin's Creed Infinity, leaping off the series' success, will be a live service, massive online game that will feature evolving worlds over time, according to Bloomberg's insider sources.

Today, Ubisoft released a statement substantiating Bloomberg's report, confirming that Assassin's Creed Infinity is an early-in-development game. Ubisoft also revealed that Infinity will involve a cross-studio structure with Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Quebec collaborating together to make Infinity a hit.

Assassin's Creed Infinity is reportedly "years away" from release, according to Tech Radar, but gamers can expect a live-service game that will evolve into a sprawling hub with multiple, interconnected settings (as opposed to chopping the worlds into separate, individual games).

In other words, instead of rolling out individual Assassin's Creed titles in specific historical settings (e.g. Greece and Egypt), Infinity will feature several worlds on one platform. "Individual games on [Infinity] might look and feel different, but they will all be connected," Bloomberg said.

As mentioned, Infinity will feature regular updates to expand the game to hopefully keep gamers hooked — and continually spending money on in-game purchases — for years to come.