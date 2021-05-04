Apple's 8-inch foldable iPhone could arrive in 2023 — it's expected to be a huge hit

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is at it again, this time the supply chain prognosticator is made some stirring predictions in regards to a possible 8-inch foldable iPhone to start shipping in 2023.

First reported by 9To5Mac, Kuo said that based on his sources, that Apple is hoping to ship 15 to 20 million foldable iPhones in 2023. Apple is supposedly working with Samsung to supply the foldable OLED displays for the proposed Apple foldable iPhone. No other specs for the foldable iPhone have been rumored and there are no known leaked designs to drool over in the meantime.

Ming-Chi Kuo has been a reliable resource and analyst for some time and with 9To5Mac obtaining an investors note shared on Monday, it reinforces the ongoing foldable iPhone rumors. Kuo previously states that the new foldable would come with a 7.5 to 8-inch screen, with Kup suggesting that although Samsung is the current foldable phone market leader, that Apple would overtake the tech giant due to its "cross-product ecosystem."

Kuo stated the following "At present, the product position of foldable smartphones is mainly to integrate the smartphone and tablet. But we believe that the foldable smartphone is only one of the applications of the foldable design. We predict that foldable devices will blur the product segmentations between smartphones, tablets, and laptops in the future. With its cross-product ecosystems and hardware design advantages, Apple will be the biggest winner in the new foldable device trend."

Will Apple ship a foldable iPhone in 2023? It would be an exciting turn of events as Apple tends to march to the beat of its own drummer. However, many smartphone makers have been working on foldable smartphone devices for a while now, and we have seen some hit the consumer market with mixed results.

Most foldable devices rely heavily on plastics for display materials as glass is far too rigid to provide the flexibility necessary. Corning Gorilla Glass which has become the industry standard-bearer for producing high-quality, durable glass, has been working on producing a flexible glass for foldable devices since 2019, as was reported by PCMag.

Are you excited about the idea of a foldable iPhone hitting the market? With global supply shortages affecting the tech industry, is now the time to start trying to produce a new foldable device? Guess we will soon find out.