Apple reportedly confirms OLED iPad by 2022 — but only for some models

Apple is reportedly confirmed to use OLED displays for upcoming iPad models starting in 2022. The tech giant has agreed on the production and delivery of its new tablets with display suppliers, which include Samsung and LG.



According to Korean news outlet ETNews (via 9to5Mac), the tech giant will start using OLED instead of the Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) for "some iPad models in 2022." The iPad Pro, however, will continue to use the recently introduced mini-LED (Liquid Retina XDR) display.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed the Cupertino company is planning to release a mini-LED MacBook Air and OLED iPad Air by 2022, which backs up statements in the recent report.



The OLED displays are rumored to be coming to Apple's line of smaller tablets, ruling out the 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. The hugely-favored display panels are cheaper than mini-LED panels, so Apple will stick to using OLED to keep the price down on its more affordable tablets — possibly including the iPad mini, iPad Air and original iPad.



The report also states that Apple and its "display companies" have agreed on the production and delivery of the new tablets. Currently, rumors indicate the iPhone 13 will feature an LTPO AMOLED 120Hz display made by Samsung, meaning the South Korean company could be in charge of equipping the 2022 iPad models with OLED displays.



While mini-LED panels are taking over Apple products this year, OLED is looking to be the next big trend from the tech giant. As the report states, “the small and medium-sized OLED market is expected to enter the second growth phase.”



Apple has yet to officially announce any OLED iPads for next year, but we could see plenty more big announcements at its upcoming WWDC 2021 event this June.