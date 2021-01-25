Apple Fitness+ to launch story time feature for workouts with stars Shawn Mendes and more

Apple Fitness+ has been out in the wild for a month, and subscribers who fancy an inspiring, 30-minute walk may expect a new feature coming their way with the upcoming watchOS update.



As seen on MacRumors, Apple's watchOS 7.3 update revealed 'Time To Walk,' a new feature for the Workout app described as an audio experience, where special guests including Shawn Mendes, Dolly Parton, NBA star Draymond Green and more will be sharing inspiring stories for walks.



A leaked image showcased a 30-minute story from Mendes, which gauges just how long each of the stories are expected to be. According to the article, the new feature is set to come with the new OS update.

Each story will be downloaded when a users Apple Watch is paired with an iPhone and charging as soon as they are released, and will then be deleted once it's finished.



'Time For Walk' is looking to be more for light workouts, as users won't need to look at its screen unlike it's other workout video features.



It's a free feature for Apple Fitness+ subscribers, with the fitness app offering a one-month free-trial for all Apple Watch users, as well as a three-month trial for those who buy any Apple Watch from September, 2020.