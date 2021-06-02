Amazon Prime Day 2021 set for June 21: Get early deals today

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is set for June 21 and 22, as the retailer confirms in a news release Wednesday. Amazon's annual 48-hour sale offers over two million deals worldwide.

Bargain shoppers can take advantage of Prime Day to score epic savings on electronics, Amazon devices, Amazon services, and much more. Starting today, Prime members can start shopping early exclusive offers and deals. If you don't want to wait for Prime Day, you can snag early discounts on select JBL headphones, and Fire TV Edition smart TVs.

Prime Day 2021 deals start now

Amazon Prime Membership: 30-Day free trial

If you're not a Prime member, be sure to sign up for an Amazon free 30-day trial here to shop Prime Day 2021 deals. You can also shop early Prime Day deals right now using your Amazon Prime trial membership.

Insignia 24-inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV: was $170, now $100 @ Amazon

This early Prime Day deal takes $70 off the Insignia 24-inch Fire TV Edition smart TV. Its simplified interface serves as a one-stop entertainment center for live TV and your favorite streaming apps. This one-day deal is for Prime members only.

Although we didn't test this TV, reviews from satisfied owners praise its great picture, sound, and speed. The Fire TV in this deal features a 24-inch 720p display, 60hz refresh rate, a quad-core CPU and multi-core GPU. It equips you with three HDMI ports for hassle-free connectivity to a laptop or gaming console.

The Insignia Fire TV Edition puts live over-the-air TV and all your streaming channels at your fingertips. It has an easy to use interface that makes it easy to access your favorite streaming apps in one place. It ships with an Alexa-enabled voice remote so you can watch live TV, launch apps, search for titles, play music, and more hands-free.

So whether you're on the hunt for a new monitor or a Father's Day gift, the Insignia Fire TV Edition is a wise choice— especially at this price.

Prime Day starts on June 21 at midnight PT (3 a.m. ET) and runs through June 22. It's open to Prime members in the U.S., the U.K., the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, SaudiArabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria, and Australia.