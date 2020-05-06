Amazon Fire HD 10 is in stock for $109 at Best Buy

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is in such hot demand right that it's sold out. Luckily, one retailer has our favorite budget tablet in stock and on sale for an excellent price.

Right now, you can get the Fire HD 10 for $109.99 at Best Buy. Normally priced at $149.99, that's $40 off and the second-lowest price we've seen for this best-selling tablet.

It's one of the best cheap tablets you can get today.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (White): was $149 now $109 @ Best Buy

With its bright, vivid display and speedy performance, the Fire HD is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet to gift to Mom or keep yourself. The Fire HD is in stock and on sale for $109 at Best Buy. View Deal

The Fire HD 10 is one of the best tablets to buy and makes for a great gift to Mom.

It features a 10.1-inch, 1080p display, 2GHz octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. With Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built-in, you can play and pause music, get local traffic and weather reports, launch apps, and set alarms on the Fire HD 10 using just your voice.

In our Amazon Fire HD 10 review, we loved its bright, vivid screen and snappy performance. Although it doesn't run Google apps like Android tablets, we gave it an Editor's Choice award for its gorgeous display and snappy performance.

The Fire HD 10's screen is bright with solid viewing angles. In real-world tests, playback was better than what we expected from a budget tablet. In terms of performance, Amazon proclaims that it's 30% faster than its previous-gen 10-inch tablet.

The Fire HD 10 lasted 13 hours and 45 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. That's over 3 hours longer than the 10:26 tablet average. Simply put, the Fire HD 10 looks and performs great.

Out of all of today's cheaper tablets, the Fire HD 10 packs the best screen and fastest performance. So if you're looking for a Mother's Day gift, or the best tablet under $200, the Fire HD 10 is a solid pick.

Best Buy also offers the smaller Fire 7 tablet for $39.99 ($10 off).