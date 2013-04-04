Alleged ‘Facebook Phone’ Leak Reveals 3 Color Options

Just ahead of Facebook’s “Home on Android” press event, more photos of the purported “Facebook Phone” have allegedly leaked online. This time, the images depict three different color options that the phone may be available in.

According to the alleged photo from Twitter account @evleaks, HTC’s long-fabled “Facebook Phone” could come in red, white and light blue. This reported leak comes just after screenshots of the rumored Facebook interface for Android made its way to the Web, which showcased a photo-centric layout with heavy integration with the social network.

The images seem to be a rendering of what could be the device's final design, but Android Community reports that “the overall design cues are a mash-up of the iPhone and HTC One, only not quite as high-end and coming with only a 4.3-inch display.” The Android-themed website says that it was told this information, but doesn’t name the source.

The HTC First, which is believed to be the highly speculated Facebook Phone previously called Myst, is rumored to come with a dual-core Snapdragon S4 Plus MSM8960 processor and 1GM of RAM. Allegedly leaked specs that originated on UnwiredView.com also suggest it could feature a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera, a 1.6-megapixel front-facing camera, and a 4.3-inch touch screen display.

Stay tuned for our coverage of the event from Facebook headquarters, starting at 1 p.m. EST.

Image Credit: Android Community/ @evleaks

via Android Community